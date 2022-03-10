‘Survivor 42’ episode 1 recap: Who was voted out in 2-hour season premiere, ‘Feels Like a Rollercoaster’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

And just like that, the torch has been lit on “Survivor’s” 42nd season. (Does that make you feel old?) Jeff Probst is back as host of the Emmy-winning series, and this time around he’s brought 18 of his newest friends. The castaways come from diverse backgrounds and all walks of life as they try to outwit, outplay and outlast in the beautiful islands of Fiji. The ultimate champion will take home a cool $1 million prize, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves. In Wednesday’s two-hour premiere, viewers met the new players and found out who had the unfortunate title of being the first person voted out of “Survivor 42.”

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 42” Episode 1 recap/live blog of “Feels Like a Rollercoaster” to find out what happened Wednesday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

IKA TRIBE: Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Swati Goel, Zach Wurtenberger, Drea Wheeler

TAKU TRIBE: Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich, Jackson Fox, Marya Sherron

VATI TRIBE: Chanelle Howell, Daniel Strunk, Jenny Kim, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In last season’s finale, the Top 5 competed in their last immunity challenges and attended their final tribal councils, with Ricard Foye placing fifth and Heather Aldret coming in fourth. The Final 3 then faced the jury with Erika Casupanan winning the $1 million prize thanks to her savvy jury management style. Deshawn Radden and Xander Hastings were the runner-up and third-place finisher, respectively. But enough about last season — it’s time to start Season 42!

8:01 p.m. – Prior to the start of the episode, Jeff brought us up to speed on how they designed this season. His main point was that 42 filmed right after 41 ended, meaning the players had no idea about how last season played out or any of the twists that were involved. As such, we would see a lot of the same twists return and get to see them play out in similar or different ways with the new players.

8:05 p.m. – The 18 new castaways arrived on the island in three rafts, already divided into their three tribes of six. Taku’s Maryanne and Vati’s Mike were overly enthusiastic to be in front of Jeff and beginning one of their biggest dreams. Their first test as tribes was a reward challenge where two members would retrieve sets of paddles in different places on the island and bring them back for the tribe to paddle out and around a buoy quicker than the other two tribes. Once back on the beach, another member would have to build a stick pole in order to retrieve a key. The winners would receive “basic camp supplies” that as Jeff explained the tribes don’t get automatically as in the past.

8:09 p.m. – Jonathan was the first racer back, representing the orange Taku tribe, followed by Tori of the blue Ika tribe. Daniel on the green Vati tribe came in last, after the second runners for the other two tribes were already out. At the second spot for paddles, Lindsay, Drea and Hai were presented with an opportunity for each of them to earn an advantage. With all three of them there, they had to make the decision of whether to each untie 20 knots to obtain an advantage in the game or to proceed with the challenge quickly without the advantages. They weighed the pros and cons together, ultimately deciding to keep the secret between the three of them hoping to come together at merge as a secret alliance. To help “cover” their lie, they smeared mud and fake blood over themselves and then got back to their tribes as quickly as possible.

8:15 p.m. – The yellow Taku tribe dominated the rowing part of the challenge, getting around the buoy, retrieving their sticks and returning to the beach first. Marya got to work on building a pole with the bamboo sticks for them, while Hai was chosen for Vati and Rocksroy was chosen for Ika and gained ground on her. Rocksroy was the first to get his key ring off the stand and only had to drag it toward him in the sand. He was actually able to pick it out of the sand with the pole and clinch the win for Ika! Before Jeff sent Vati on their way, it was clear that Daniel had potentially injured himself in the course of the challenge and so medical was brought in to take a look. He didn’t seem to be in pain at all and so he allowed medical to pop his dislocated shoulder back into place. The doctor warned him that he would be fine and doesn’t need to be removed from the game, but he does need to be careful with it so that it doesn’t become dislocated again.

8:25 p.m. – At their camp and enthusiastic with their first challenge win, Ika went through introductions and started building their shelter. Among them were proud National Guard member Swait (20 years old), superfan Zach (21 years old) and Tori (24 years old) who lied being a caregiver despite actually being a therapist. The tribe left the three younger players to work on the palm fronds, giving them the opportunity to bond over Harry Potter and other “nerdy” things. Tori seemed to think this was a good chance to build the foundation of a potential alliance; meanwhile, the other three, Drea, Rocksroy and Romeo, were forming a formal alliance of their own.

8:29 p.m. – Without supplies of their own, Vati and Taku had a second chance to earn them once they arrived at their camp. Their choice was between a SAVVY or SWEAT task, a visual riddle with only two guesses played by all of them or a physical challenge where one player would fill a bucket with water. They’d have four hours to complete the task of their choice, and if they fail they wouldn’t get their supplies until after the first immunity challenge. Sensing he’d be chosen as the water-filler for Vati, Mike convinced his tribe to do the riddle together so that he wouldn’t be tired while the rest of them relaxed and bonded without him. The Taku tribe also decided to do the riddle, but on both tribes it became immediately apparent that most of their players were not capable of dissecting the puzzle of triangles in a way that would get them a correct answer. Jenny became the leader at Vati with everyone watching over while Taku split in half, having Maryanne, Lindsay and Omar work on the puzzle while the others went to collect materials for their shelter. Having to place their only two guesses at an answer at the same time, Vati guessed 50 and 51 and Taku guessed 51 and 52. Because the answer was 51, both tribes got it correct!

8:41 p.m. – Back at the Ika tribe, the age gap between Rocksroy and the others was starting to get to him. While they sang songs, he was worried that there wasn’t enough focus on putting their heads down and getting to work on the shelter. The frustration led to him stepping into an aggressive leadership role, directing all of them in tasks that needed to get done. Drea was able to coach Rocksroy down a little bit, causing him to reflect that the relationship he needs to have with the players on his tribe is very different from his relationship to his kids back home.

8:44 p.m. – The shelter-building time was the perfect chance for the three advantage-getters to read about what they’d won. It was the Advantage Amulet, a power that could only be played together with all the other amulets still active in the game. It was explained that three active amulets have the power of one extra vote, two active amulets have the power of stealing one vote, and one active amulet has the power of an immunity idol, and they can only be used while there are six or more players left in the game. They all recognized that the advantage is dangerous in that the three of them will be considering if one of the others is angling to take them out so that they can have the full idol power.

8:50 p.m. – During their first night campfire, Jackson opened up to his Taku tribe about his journey as a trans male. He said that he wants to be honest about who he is, calling it a testament to how much he had to hide throughout his life before transitioning.

8:52 p.m. – At Vati, Channelle noticed that the tribe of six was naturally dividing into three pairs: Lydia with Hai and Jenny with Mike, leaving her with Daniel. Channelle and Daniel made a verbal agreement to protect each other and work together, though Daniel felt comfortable with everyone despite his early injury. At one point Mike asked Daniel about a scar on his body, providing space for him to open up about his struggle with childhood leukemia. Daniel sees Survivor as his opportunity to show other kids in hospitals that they can overcome adversity and live their dreams.

8:55 p.m. – At Ika, Zach wanted to approach Romeo for an alliance, but to his luck Romeo brought up the topic first. The two of them agreed that they relate to each other as “skinny dudes.” Back at camp with Drea, the three of them wondered if Tori’s disappearance to “look for taro” meant she was actually looking for an idol. When Tori returned, she sensed that something was off at camp. Later, Zach told Tori that Drea was bringing her name up about her time away from camp and that she could be in hot water for the first vote.

9:01 p.m. – Later in the day, boats arrived at each of the camps with a message that one player would leave on the boat alone and return in the afternoon. Maryanne volunteered for the “sacrifice” at Taku, Jenny drew the lucky straw at Vati, and Drea won rock-paper-scissors at Ika. The three boaters met up at a new beach together where they followed a path to the summit on a journey to get to know each other. At the summit they parted ways at the sign that told them they’d make a private decision before returning to camp. That decision was to “protect your vote” or “risk your vote.” As explained, if all three protect their vote then nothing changes and if all three risk their vote then all of them lose their vote at the next tribal council. If it’s split, only the players that risked their vote will receive an extra vote while the others will get nothing. Wanting as many advantages as she can get, Drea took the risk. Wanting to not regret any opportunity to get ahead, Maryanne also risked her vote. Jenny assumed that the other two would likely risk and so she played it safe and protected her vote. That meant Jenny would get nothing while Drea and Maryanne both earned the extra vote advantage.

9:13 p.m. – Early in the evening, Jeff arrived by boat at the Taku beach. While he was impressed with the advances they’d made at camp, Jeff announced that he needed to have a one on one chat with Jackson. Jeff explained to Jackson that part of the casting process involved them needing to know all updates to their medical needs prior to being on the show. As it turns out, Jackson did bring to light new information the day before shooting and Jeff acknowledged that producers allowed him to start the show as planned while they continued to look into how to take care of him. Very candidly, they discussed Jackson’s decision to stop taking lithium. Though Jackson felt comfortable with his decision, Jeff pointed out that the effects of stopping lithium in this way can be tough to balance under stress, dehydration and lack of sleep, all things Jackson is already encountering in the game. For that reason, production had to remove Jackson from the game to protect him from the effects that would come the further he gets into the game.

9:23 p.m. – Jackson’s removal from the game was announced to the other tribes when they all joined for the first immunity challenge of the season. The challenge began in the water where the tribes would row once again to retrieve three chests from the water and drag them on a beach track under a cargo net before two members finished by completing a puzzle. In this challenge, the first two tribes to finish won immunity, sending the third to tribal council and incurring the penalty of giving up their flint to Jeff. He also introduced the players to the “shot in the dark” die that would once again take place at tribal councils. Vati and Ika selected Lydia and Romeo to sit out, respectively.

9:25 p.m. – Taku got out to a fast start due to Jonathan’s rowing strength while Vati got way off course right out of the gate. Taku maintained their lead once all three tribes were back on the beach, but once the boat was on the track Vati had taken over. Vati chose Daniel and Jenny to work on their puzzle, followed by Maryanne and Omar chosen for Taku. Those two tribes were on the second section of the puzzle by the time Zach and Swati started on the puzzle for Ika. In the end, Taku was the first tribe to finish and Vati was second, sending Ika to tribal council.

9:35 p.m. – After the challenge, Zach apologized for the team loss because of the puzzle section. Tori felt like she was in hot water was well, openly announcing to the group that she does not have the idol their all speculating about and asking that it not factor into the decision they’re all about to make. She also wanted to talk to Drea individually because of how she heard Drea was spreading that rumor. Tori’s move made Zach feel like she was throwing him under the bus. In their private conversation, Drea said that she noticed Rocksroy not being very helpful in the challenge and suggesting that they target him to go home first. Separately, Rocksroy and Swati discussed going after Zach as the vote because he’s the “weak link.”

9:39 p.m. -Drea and Romeo disagreed about voting out Rocksroy because of the alliance they made with him. Because of Romeo shying away from a Rocksroy vote, Drea was reminded that she won’t know if she lost her vote so she has to go where the numbers are no matter what she wants. Romeo said they should vote out Tori. At that point, the vote was between Zach and Tori, which wasn’t what Romeo wanted because of their alliance. Swati and Rocksroy both pushed back about voting out Tori, saying they need to keep strength.

9:46 p.m. – At tribal, Zach made a pitch that he was as involved with building the shelter as anyone else and that everyone was pulling their weight at camp. It was immediately clear to everyone that this would be a grueling season requiring strength in the tribe so that they have people to help around camp and look for food and to participate in challenges. Zach openly said that he knows his name is on the chopping block and that Tori is as well. When Tori lobbied for her loyalty, Zach threw her under the bus for already breaking his loyalty when she went to Drea with the idol conversation.

9:52 p.m. – At the ballot box, Zach chose not to vote and to play his shot in the dark instead. It’s also there that Drea learned she did in fact earn the extra vote advantage. Before reading the votes, Zach spoke up that he’d be playing his shot in the dark, saying he’d be silly not to take the chance. Unfortunately, the scroll he chose was a “not safe” scroll meaning votes cast in his direction would still count. Jeff read the votes: Zach, Zach, Zach. Looks like all members voted him out, including Romeo, and so he became, technically, the second player to exit the season, first to be voted out.

NEXT TIME: Swati and Tori make a move against Drea at Ika while Daniel options Mike as the target at Vati.

