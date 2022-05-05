‘Survivor 42’ episode 10 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Tell a Good Lie, Not a Stupid One’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After the double eliminations of Rocksroy Bailey and Tori Meehan, only the Top 8 castaways remained in the running to win “Survivor 42”: Lindsay Dolashewich, Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, Drea Wheeler, Hai Giang, Mike Turner, Omar Zaheer and Jonathan Young. This week, one castaway lands a win in the reward challenge, earning a chance to nurture social bonds during a pivotal moment in the game.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 42” Episode 10 recap/live blog of “Tell a Good Lie, Not a Stupid One” to find out what happened Wednesday, May 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize. As always, Jeff Probst hosts the Emmy-winning program.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Survivor 42” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the ninth episode, Jeff split up the remaining 10 players into two groups of five. Both teams competed for immunity (Hai and Jonathan prevailed) and then visited tribal council consecutively. Rocksroy went first, despite his efforts in trying to create a guys-only alliance. At the second tribal council, Maryanne and Drea reacted strongly to seeing two Black people on the jury, so they eventually both played their hidden immunity idols. The group then had an open discussion where they decided to eliminate Tori (who tried and failed to save herself with her shot in the dark). Only eight contestants remain on the island. Who will be voted out next?

8:01 p.m. – Following last week’s first tribal council, Hai was elated that the vote went according to his plan to get Rocksroy out. He knew he needed his ally Mike’s blessing to do it, but that was a move that put Mike in the bad position of going against his word. As such, Mike was disappointed in himself for allowing himself to play Hai’s game instead of his own. Omar made out the best of all of them because he saw the whole situation as an opportunity to pit Mike against Hai, knowing that eventually Omar will have to target Hai.

8:03 p.m. – The next morning, Omar and Lindsay huddled to hash out how close Jonathan came to foiling all of their plans to use Maryanne’s idol to their own advantage by potentially risking voting her out. The situation showed Lindsay that he can’t rely on Jonathan’s poor strategies as much as she thought. The fact that both Drea and Maryanne did use their idols meant that it was time for everyone else to search for one that might have been put back out into the wild. Lindsay came seriously close to finding one that had been, but she walked right by it. Later, when Maryanne went looking for firewood, she found it! Finding it meant she was back up to two advantages — an idol and her extra vote.

8:07 p.m. – On a stormy Day 18, the players met Jeff at the site of their next reward challenge. In order to win cold beer and hot pizza at an overnight sanctuary with blankets and pillows they had to maneuver through a simple obstacle course balancing one sand bag on a pole and then land it on a pedestal at the end. Despite getting a quick lead, Jonathan was not able to land his sand bag on the pedestal and that made room for Lindsay to do it and the claim the win! Naturally, Jeff wouldn’t allow her to enjoy the overnight stay on her own and so she got to choose two people to join her. She brought along Omar first and Mike second, using their lack of rewards won previously as her reason.

8:17 p.m. – During their rainy day shivering, Lindsay asked Hai who he’d want to target for the next vote. He said that Romeo would be the safe option and she asked what he thought of Jonathan. Hai replied that Jonathan would be a good choice if he loses immunity because he’s also the likeliest to go on an immunity run through to the end. That Lindsay was signaling she’d be willing to sever her ties with Jonathan was music to Hai’s ears.

8:20 p.m. – At the reward, Omar, Lindsay and Mike were greeted by surprise images of and video messages form their loved ones. The “special” night provided Omar an opportunity to open up more to Mike. From Omar’s perspective, Hai had been keeping the two of them apart from strategizing together and so Omar told Mike that Hai said he was using Mike as a puppet. That was a lie Omar told, but Mike believed it because it made sense to him and he vowed to be done with Hai. Lindsay decided that it was a good chance for her to gain favor with the two of them and so she disclosed the power of her third of the amulet — explaining that while her, Drea and Hai are all in the game it is an extra vote, but that if only two of them are left it’s a steal a vote and if only one of them are left it’s an idol. Lindsay was still at a place of wanting to get rid of Jonathan, but was willing to go with Omar and Mike’s plan to get rid of Hai because it would increase the power of her portion of the amulet.

8:29 p.m. – For the immunity challenge they had to balance on a perch while also balancing a ball on the top of a wooden bow. Mike got into trouble early and dropped his ball first, followed quickly by Hai. Putting up little effort to stop his ball from dropping, Romeo was out next with Omar falling shortly after while the other four advanced to the second round. Maryanne found it too tough to balance on the narrower part of the beam and so she fell next. When Drea fell, too, the challenge was down to Lindsay and Jonathan. Despite a lot of movement in the last seconds of the round, Jonathan managed to hang on and so the two of them advanced to the third and narrowest part of the beam. Lindsay experienced more movement this time, but the narrow beam was too much for Jonathan’s big feet and so he quickly fell, leaving Lindsay to win immunity for the first time on her own!

8:41 p.m. – Jonathan’s loss left Hai feeling like he could “sway the game” in the direction he wanted to. Hai went to Mike immediately with the plan to get rid of Jonathan and Mike was proud to tell him he’d do whatever Hai wanted to so that Hai believed he was still his puppet. Meanwhile, Mike went to Jonathan with Hai’s plan and convincing him that it was time to get rid of Hai instead. When Lindsay and Drea put their heads together, Drea said that Hai would be the better one to get out instead of Jonathan. Later, Maryanne told Lindsay that Hai was her choice, too, and so Lindsay was now in a position where Jonathan was no longer the prime target for this vote.

8:44 p.m. – In his effort to keep Jonathan from playing his shot in the dark, Hai went to Jonathan to tell him that he’d play his hidden immunity idol on Jonathan’s behalf because if Jonathan goes then Hai believes he’s next. Later, Jonathan went to Omar to tell him about Hai’s lie, but the “too perfect” aspect of the vote gave Omar the idea that maybe he should keep Hai because he was clearly an easy person to get the tribe to vote out whenever he’s ready. Omar went on a mission to find out if Maryanne, Romeo and Lindsay would all be willing to vote Jonathan out instead.

8:52 p.m. – At tribal council, Jeff wanted to know if it was believable what Mike said about him, Lindsay and Omar not discussing strategy during their reward win. Everyone agreed that as hard as the game is and as much as they like each other, that the game is always on and strategies are always swirling. Mike said that gut feelings and timing are of vital importance in determining what direction to go with votes. Jonathan’s ears perked up when Lindsay mentioned that tonight’s vote would be about “evening the playing field.” It sounded like he thought it meant he’d go, but Hai pointed out that it’s intentionally vague and could apply to many different kinds of players.

8:56 p.m. – When no one opted to play a secret advantage, shot in the dark or idol, Jeff read the votes: Hai, Jonathan, Jonathan, Hai, Hai, Hai, Hai. Completely blindsided, Hai was excited to go out in that way and called their move “brilliant” on his way out of the game.

NEXT TIME: Mike, Lindsay, Drea and Omar bump fists on a “straight line to the final four,” but Jeff is ready to add a “twist” to the next immunity challenge.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.