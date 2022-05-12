‘Survivor 42’ episode 11 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Battle Royale’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following last week’s elimination of Hai Giang, only the Top 7 castaways remained in the running to win “Survivor 42”: Lindsay Dolashewich, Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, Drea Wheeler, Mike Turner, Omar Zaheer and Jonathan Young. This week, one contestant drops out of the immunity challenge, leaving their fate up to chance.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 42” Episode 11 recap/live blog of “Battle Royale” to find out what happened Wednesday, May 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize. As always, Jeff Probst hosts the Emmy-winning program.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Survivor 42” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the 10th episode, Lindsay won the reward challenge and decided to bring Omar and Mike with her on an overnight pizza date. That’s where Omar planted a big lie in Mike’s lap by claiming Hai had called Mike a “puppet” (he didn’t). Later, Lindsay also won the immunity challenge, which made her safe from the vote. As it turned out, Omar’s “puppet” fib wound up sealing Hai’s fate in the game, as Mike and the others all soon turned their backs on him. Only seven players remain on the island. Who will be voted out next?

8:01 p.m. – For the second week in a row, Mike blindsided one of his former allies and returned to camp proud of his move. Romeo, knowingly play more under the radar, was also happy that Hai was gone because it was a sign that the big players were continuing to target each other so that he could slide by longer in the game. But no one was more pleased with the elimination than Lindsay and Drea who could now use their amulet power as a steal a vote.

8:04 p.m. – Maryanne and Romeo put their heads together as the outsiders at camp, feeling like the ones at the top will go after each other again at the next vote. Meanwhile, the other five bonded over their shared disinterest in allowing the two of them to stay in the game any longer. They agreed to go to the final five because they respect the game each has played and eyed Romeo as the next vote because of how little he’s contributed around camp. Immediately after the agreement, Mike told Omar that it was all show to make Drea feel comfortable so that they can target her instead because she’s the biggest threat in front of the jury. Little did Mike know, Omar was not comfortable with how confident Mike was becoming and privately wondered if he should be the next to go.

8:12 p.m. – This far into the game, Jonathan recognized that his lack of caloric intake was depleting his energy at a faster rate than everyone else because of his size. He was growing frustrated that no one sees how hard the food aspect of the game is for him because he’s worked so hard to hide it from everyone else. Later in the day Jonathan got a bit cranky when asked to help the others figure out the fishing net, causing friction with Drea specifically that could cause both of them to go after the other instead of sticking to the alliance. Lindsay was especially ready to pounce on the idea of voting Jonathan out because she’s wanted to for a few of the previous votes–she mentioned as much to Romeo, Maryanne and Drea.

8:16 p.m. – For their next challenge, Jeff introduced the players to the “do or die” immunity challenge that first happened last season. In this endurance scenario, all of them were offered the chance to sit out without a chance to win immunity in order to avoid the risk of falling out of the challenge first and having to play “do or die” at the tribal council. Faced with the decision, everyone sat out of the challenge except for Lindsay and Jonathan. Both of them realized that they expected to be the last ones standing in the challenge and had hoped that at least one other would compete, but now one of them would fall first and be thrown into the game of chance.

8:23 p.m. – Once again Jonathan managed to win immunity by outlasting Lindsay in the challenge. For him the risk paid off, but for Lindsay it meant that her fate in the game would be determined by “do or die” at tribal council. Only if chance gives her safety would there be a vote to eliminate a player other than her.

8:29 p.m. – Following the result of the challenge, Lindsay was disappointed in her decision to risk her safety just out of a competitive spirit to want to beat Jonathan. The prospect of Lindsay going home meant that Drea could potentially convert her amulet power into a full idol, and she felt safe in the case that Lindsay stays because there’s a plan to get rid of Romeo. But meanwhile everyone else at camp was now looking at Drea as the biggest threat and the one they’d need to vote out if Lindsay doesn’t go home.

8:34 p.m. – The only player not on board with going after Drea was Omar who would prefer to take Mike out instead. When Omar came to Drea with their options for the night, Drea let him in on her power to take Mike’s idol publicly at tribal council. She feels like Omar is someone she can partner with through to the end of the game. Omar was elated that there was now an avenue for him to get Mike out and so he went to Lindsay with the plan and Drea went to Romeo. But, Lindsay and Omar also considered the idea of telling Mike about Drea’s power and getting the idol off of him so that she can’t steal it from him. Secretly Omar thought it would be in his interest to get Mike to give him his idol and still vote him out so that he’d have possession of the idol.

8:41 p.m. – At tribal council Jeff wanted to know everyone’s thought process with the decision to play or not play in the challenge. Jonathan and Lindsay both spoke to their competitive nature and an inability to sit out. Mike told Lindsay she did “a warrior thing” an that it wasn’t stupid of her to step up to play. Omar said the decision was easy for him because he can’t compete athletically against the others.

8:44 p.m. – Because the night could go in any random direction, Jeff also wanted to know how they approached the prospect of having a vote or not having a vote. Drea made it clear that she’s an observer of everyone and knows the signs of when people are going off to strategize. Omar said there was definite paranoia energy going around camp. Jonathan said that whenever you have immunity it seems that people are more likely to strategize with you because they know you’re not an option to go home and a vote to get on your side.

8:47 p.m. – The first order of business was to see if Lindsay would be going home or would be safe. Jeff pulled out the three do or die boxes and told her to choose one of them. Inside one box was a flame to represent her life in the game, and in two of them a skull to represent her elimination from the game. She chose the middle box and inside it was the flame! That meant both her and Jonathan were safe from the vote and one of the other five would now be voted out.

8:52 p.m. – Before the vote, Drea spoke up to use her knowledge is power advantage. While she read the slip, Mike’s energy dropped and he seemed to know she’d be taking his idol. Sure enough, Drea asked for it, but Mike was able to answer “no” because Omar did in fact alert him to the power and Mike gave Omar his idol prior to tribal council.

8:54 p.m. – In the voting booth we saw Mike vote for Drea and Drea pull out one of her other advantages. No one played an idol or advantage and so Jeff read the votes: Drea, Mike, Drea, Mike, Drea, Mike, Drea, Drea. With that, Drea was voted out but not without the excitement of having played hard through to the end and laughing with Mike about how she threw two votes on him. Before her torch was snuffed she told Lindsay she’s rooting for her, Jonathan that she was never coming after him, and Mike that if he makes it to the end he’ll probably win. Mike considered that the “kiss of death.” She also let everyone know that Omar is the only one she told her secret to, suggesting to the others that they think twice about trusting him.

NEXT TIME: Jonathan says it’s time for the Taku four to break up and Maryanne makes a play with Romeo because she’s “not a goat to be herded.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.