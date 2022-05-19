‘Survivor 42’ episode 12 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Caterpillar to a Butterfly’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

And then there were six. Last week’s elimination of Drea Wheeler on “Survivor 42” meant that only the following half-dozen contestants were eligible to win the $1 million grand prize: Maryanne Oketch, Lindsay Dolashewich, Romeo Escobar, Mike Turner, Omar Zaheer and Jonathan Young. This week, someone will be on the wrong side of the vote. Also, one castaway climbs the stairway to victory and wins immunity at tribal council, on this season’s penultimate episode.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the 11th episode, Lindsay and Jonathan risked their lives in the game by competing in the voluntary immunity challenge, the loser of which would have to play Do Or Die. Jonathan prevailed, so Lindsay was forced to pick from one of three boxes at tribal council. Amazingly, she guessed the correct box that held the fire emblem and didn’t choose any of the two boxes containing skull emblems. Tribal council then played out like normal, with Drea trying (and failing) to steal Mike’s idol with her Knowldge Is Power advantage. Because Omar warned him of Drea’s plans, Mike gave him the idol for safe keeping. Drea tried to save herself with her extra vote, but it wasn’t enough and she was eliminated in seventh place.

8:01 p.m. – Lindsay was loving coming back from tribal still in the game, especially because Drea had used her last words to throw Omar under the bus for spilling the beans of her secret advantage and it left Lindsay with an amulet-turned-idol in her own pocket. Omar was equally happy, earning the spot of Mike’s most trusted advisor because of how he saved him and with a master plan of turning Mike and Jonathan against each other. The guys felt like Drea’s attempt to throw Omar under the bus was actually good for him because it made him look like a great strategist deserving of a win. Mike, in fact, saw it as the exact reason why Omar should be the next to go.

8:03 p.m. – If he plans on getting Omar out, Mike knew he’d need numbers and so he went to Maryanne with the plan. She responded that she’s down with the idea, but it’s tough because she’s been close to Omar since day one. Mike knew he had to “nourish” the plan with her in order to convince her that Omar is not working as closely with her as she thinks. In fact, Maryanne agreed that Omar was the one that went from “a caterpillar to a butterfly” in the eyes of the jury. For her, Omar was the one she knew she could trust, but was also the one she knew could beat her.

8:06 p.m. – The next morning, Maryanne told Omar, Lindsay and Romeo that Mike was getting paranoid enough to play his idol at the next tribal. That meant they needed Jonathan to lose the challenge so that they could vote him out and avoid the scenario where one of their own group would have to go instead. In reality, Lindsay’s target was actually Jonathan, while Omar would prefer Mike and Maryanne might prefer Omar. Later, on another part of the beach, Omar walked up on Jonathan and Mike conspiring to get him out, setting the stage for the ultimate do or die situation around camp. Jonathan saw the previous night’s tribal as clarity that both Lindsay and Omar are no longer working with him as closely as he thought.

8:08 p.m. – At the next reward challenge, the final six ran a short obstacle course to solve a puzzle at the end in the hopes of winning “sustenance or decadence,” protein or sugar. After dizzying themselves up, Jonathan was the first to successfully cross the balance beam and reach the puzzle, followed by Lindsay and then Omar, Romeo, Mike and Maryanne in succession. In the end, Omar overcame his deficit and finished the puzzle first to win the challenge. As the winner, Jeff let him with some additional choices. If he chooses the sustenance of chicken and veggies then he can bring two players, but if he takes the decadent chocolate cake and cookies then he can bring three. Omar wanted to give more people food, so he chose decadence and brought along Romeo, Maryanne, and Mike. The decision left Lindsay and Jonathan back at camp alone with more rice.

8:19 p.m. – At the reward, Omar played up his reasoning but privately admitted to wanting to deprive Jonathan specifically. Back at camp, Jonathan suggested to Lindsay that Omar’s choice was clearly a ploy to make Mike comfortable so that he could vote Mike out, but in reality he just wanted to get Lindsay comfortable thinking Jonathan thinks Mike is next when he wants her out instead. When Mike got back, Lindsay was on a mission to make Mike feel comfortable by getting him to believe that Jonathan is the next target. Mike heard it, but didn’t buy it and continued to believe Omar is coming after him.

8:22 p.m. – In their conversation, Lindsay reminded Mike that with Drea out she now has an idol. That reminder was the catalyst for Mike to tell both Jonathan and Maryanne of Lindsay’s idol in the hopes of swaying them strongly to his side of going after Omar. He told Jonathan that Lindsay can’t win immunity because if she does she could give her idol to Omar, making them both safe. Mike went to Maryanne with a deal to use his idol next week to save her to get her to five, but he doesn’t know that she already has an idol of her own. The chances of a double idol in her favor was the ticket Maryanne wanted to get Omar out. When Mike told Maryanne of Lindsay’s idol, she was hurt because Lindsay didn’t confide in her and it showed that Lindsay’s been using her as a goat this whole time.

8:29 p.m. – For the immunity challenge, the players competed in another obstacle course ending in a table maze. Lindsay was the first one to finish the first stage of the challenge, but Omar, Jonathan and Mike were all hot on her tail. Though Omar finished the second stage first, Lindsay returned to the lead after the third stage. On the table maze, Jonathan landed his first of two balls first, taking the lead only briefly ahead of Lindsay landing her first ball. Very close to winning for himself, Jonathan dropped his ball right at the end and left room for Lindsay to sneak in and take the win!

8:40 p.m. – With immunity around Lindsay’s neck, Jonathan was now vulnerable to the vote and she had the opportunity to gift her hidden immunity to another player to keep them safe, too. Knowing their options are slim, Jonathan and Mike turned their attention toward voting Romeo out. Meanwhile, Lindsay was on the campaign to vote Jonathan out as the “no brainer” option. The other four assumed that Mike would vote for Jonathan and Jonathan would vote for Mike. Lindsay and Omar made the plan to not play her idol for Omar because they felt he’s safe and they didn’t want the idol to go back into circulation to be found.

8:43 p.m. – Maryanne was still feeling like Omar has the best chance of winning the whole game and so she contemplated using her extra vote in order to execute her own plan rather than Lindsay’s. She went to Mike with the plan to all vote Omar, but Mike tried to convince her that the safe route is for Jonathan, Mike and Maryanne to use their four votes against Romeo instead. Knowing that she needs to take the game into her own hands, Maryanne went to Romeo and revealed that she has an extra vote that they can use tonight. Confident that Romeo would vote for Omar, Maryanne devised the plan that she uses her two votes and Romeo’s against Omar and Mike and Jonathan can still vote Romeo. That would leave three votes Omar, two votes Romeo, and two votes of Lindsay/Omar against Mike/Jonathan and if Omar is safe then it goes to a tie and they then vote Romeo out instead of Mike/Jonathan. That put Romeo in the power position of the swing vote.

8:51 p.m. – At tribal, Jeff noticed how eager the final six were to get the council started based on the precedent of their previous one. Romeo said that the dynamic has changed to thinking about who to sit next to rather than the short term voting of who to get out. Omar said that they’ve always been playing long term because people on the jury are people none of them wanted to sit next to. Omar and Lindsay said that were “Survivor confident” that the vote would go where they think it will, but acknowledged that they could be wrong.

8:56 p.m. – Turns out that Mike was wrong and Omar did not play Lindsay’s idol, so without an advantage played Jeff read the votes: Jonathan, Romeo, Jonathan, Romeo, Omar, Omar, Omar. On his way out, Omar clarified that Lindsay didn’t know of the vote and that it came at the hands of Maryanne who confirmed it. The move left Lindsay stunned and both Maryanne and Mike in the safe position of making it to the final four with their hidden idols.

NEXT TIME: It’s the season finale and idol searches are on and fake idols are circulating camp as they “fight to the bitter end.”

