‘Survivor 42’ episode 2 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Good and Guilty’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After the medical removal of Jackson Fox from the Taku tribe and the unanimous elimination of Zach Wurtenberger from the Ika tribe, only the Vati tribe was still strong at six members as we headed into the second episode of “Survivor” Season 42. This week, an unlikely friendship formed when two castaways bonded over their differences, and the controversial Beware Advantage returned to the game.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 42” Episode 2 recap of “Good and Guilty” to find out what happened Wednesday, March 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 42’

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

IKA TRIBE: Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Swati Goel, Drea Wheeler

TAKU TRIBE: Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich, Marya Sherron

VATI TRIBE: Chanelle Howell, Daniel Strunk, Jenny Kim, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Survivor 42” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the season premiere, the 18 castaways from all walks of life were divided into their three new tribes. They all embarked on their first reward challenge where three of them (Lindsay of Taku, Drea of Ika and Hai of Vati) were presented with the option of taking an Advantage Amulet and deceiving their tribe about it. Before the episode was over, Drea and Maryanne both earned extra votes after a successful summit journey. Following the ousters of Jackson and Zach, only 14 players remain in the game. Who will be going home tonight?

8:01 p.m. – Despite being an ally to Zach, Romeo was comfortable voting him out because the end result was that it made Tori comfortable. He explained that puts them in a better position to easily vote her out later without her causing too much trouble. For Tori, being on the brink of being voted out put her in a mental space where she could possible want to be voted out in order to return to the comforts that you don’t enjoy while in the game.

8:02 p.m. – The next morning at Vati, Chanelle and Jenny stepped into the role of “provider” by catching a hermit crab and tying it up in leaves because they didn’t know how else to keep it from clawing them. Their “family dinner” put Hai on the outside as a vegan — he initially declined joining in on the crab feast, highlighting for him how tough it is to be in the game without food and still being able to not take what he could get. Without rice provided, Hai reflected and came to an understanding with himself that in the context of the game he can hopefully forgive himself for eating meat in order to survive.

8:05 p.m. – At Taku, Maryanne’s “always at 100” energy became a topic of conversation for her tribe mates who were exhausted by how much energy it required of them to engage with her. Still, their tribe had developed an open dialogue with each other, including Omar starting a conversation about religion as a Muslim and offering to answer questions about his faith to anyone that had them. Jonathan said the same is true of his Christian faith and Lindsay of her Judaism.

8:09 p.m. – In the now five-person Ika camp, Drea realized she was straddling two potential alliances: her current one with Rocks and Romeo, and a potential knew one with the women. With the extra vote and the hidden Amulet power, Drea knew she had leverage and so approached the women for an alliance by telling them of her extra vote. Swati was open to that, but she had already clocked Drea as too persuasive of a player to allow to remain especially with the extra vote. Swati instead went to Tori with that thought and so the two of them considered voting Drea out next.

8:15 p.m. – Wanting to secure his position at Vati, Mike went hunting for a hidden immunity clue or idol and found an idol tucked into the trunk of a tree! It came with the disclaimer that if he claims it he must do what the note says. It was the shared idol we saw last season that required the other two to be found in order for his to be activated. To do his part, he was tasked with saying the following secret phrase in front of the other players at the next immunity challenge: “There is such grace in a game of soccer it makes me cry.” The clincher, was that he now lost his voting power until all three idols are found and the phrases are declared.

8:17 p.m. – Continuing their bond over faith, Jonathan and Omar developed a friendship with one another that was seeming like an unofficial alliance. Jonathan explained that they are opposite, but that’s why they work so well as friends in balancing each other. Jonathan also felt close to Lindsay because of their similarities and really enjoys Maryanne’s energy, saying at Marya is the only one he has trouble connecting with.

8:20 p.m. – Back at Vati, Mike decided to tell his closest ally Jenny about his idol. He knew that he had to disclose to the others why he wouldn’t have a vote at tribal. He also used the information as an opportunity to gain an ally in Daniel by telling him. Daniel didn’t like the fact that Mike lost his vote, but he was committed to making it work to his own advantage and they made a plan to not activate the idol yet. Unknown to Mike, Daniel went to Chanelle with the information and told her that he convinced Mike to not utter the phrase and then to vote Mike out next so that his idol is never activated and so that none of the others are either.

8:23 p.m. – At the start of the immunity challenge, Maryanne was horrified that Zach was already voted out. She explained to Jeff that Zach is “every type of white guy that [she] has a crush on” and so now that’s over. It was a moment of levity in a serious game and Jeff urged her to “keep hope alive” that it still may blossom into love. It’s worth noting that Mike did not utter his secret phrase.

8:25 p.m. – For the challenge, each tribe selected a caller to guide the tribe through an obstacle course while blindfolded to collect puzzle pieces and then guide a pair through putting the puzzle together while still blindfolded. They played for immunity as well as reward where the first two tribes to finish would earn fishing gear sets. Vati selected Daniel to sit out. The callers were Drea for Ika, Lydia for Vati and Jonathan for Taku.

8:28 p.m. – In the first stage of the chaotic challenge, Lydia got Vati off to an early lead by collecting two sets of pieces first. Sadly, Chanelle and Jenny got tangled in rope on the third obstacle, making room for Taku and Ika to get their third and final bags and start on their puzzles first, but Vati closed the gap and was on their puzzle shortly after. The simple puzzle didn’t trouble any of the tribes, and Lydia’s leadership led Vati to the first win, followed by Ika within seconds of beating Taku for second place. That meant Taku would go to tribal council to vote someone out for the first time.

8:38 p.m. – Back at camp, Jonathan and Omar committed to keeping each other safe and decided that their options were Maryanne vs. Marya to vote out. Omar said that long-term Maryanne is less trustworthy, but they should consider who helps them more in the short-term. Omar wanted to make sure that neither of them felt so uncomfortable that they might play their shot in the dark. Marya pitched to vote Maryanne out while Maryanne was going around throwing Marya’s name out as the option.

8:40 p.m. – Because she hadn’t been to tribal council yet, Maryanne didn’t know if she’d even have a vote at tribal council, or gain one. Her paranoia led her to go look for an idol, which Marya and Lindsay noticed. Maryanne’s panic worried Lindsay and made her not want to work with her long-term. Both Lindsay and Omar felt more connected personally to Marya, but Jonathan felt closer to Maryanne.

8:50 p.m. – At tribal, Taku was already referring to themselves as a family, noting that they’ve shared personal stories with one another. Jeff pointed out that the familial bond puts them in positions where they may be more honest with each other than they would otherwise want to be in the game. Jonathan and Lindsay agreed that strength comes in different packages: mental, physical and social. Jonathan said that you need all connecting in an alliance rather than just one. Maryanne got back on the topic of Zach and went on a long tangent that Jeff enjoyed, but Marya was rolling her eyes at. Marya said that she needs to stop being a caretaker and that for her the game is about putting herself first.

8:56 p.m. – In the voting booth, Maryanne learned that her risk paid off and she gained an extra vote. Ahead of the votes, Marya decided to play her shot in the dark, which meant that she did not vote for the opportunity to save herself. The scroll she chose said “not safe,” meaning that votes against her still count. Jeff read the votes: Marya, Marya, Marya; that was enough to make her the first voted out from Taku and the third player to exit the game.

NEXT TIME: Maryanne gets the “bait and switch” of the shared idol while Mike loses track of his idol… again. At the challenge, Jeff does something “never done in the history of Survivor.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.