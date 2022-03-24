‘Survivor 42’ episode 3 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Go for the Gusto’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the third episode of “Survivor 42,” the Taku tribe was all kumbaya after sending home Marya Sherron in a unanimous vote. They were now the smallest tribe at four (after also losing Jackson Fox due to medical reasons). Meanwhile, the Ika tribe was at five members (after voting out Zach Wurtenberger) while the Vati tribe was still strong at six people. Did the numbers get more evened out on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Survivor 42" Episode 3 recap of "Go for the Gusto" to find out what happened Wednesday, March 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

IKA TRIBE: Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Swati Goel, Drea Wheeler

TAKU TRIBE: Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich

VATI TRIBE: Chanelle Howell, Daniel Strunk, Jenny Kim, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the second episode, it was the Maryanne show as she had viewers smiling from start to finish. After swinging an axe like a horror movie villain, she confessed to Jeff Probst that she had a crush on Zach, who was eliminated the prior week. After Maryanne’s tribe lost immunity, it came down to her vs. Marya at tribal council. Feeling uneasy, Marya played her shot in the dark, but didn’t win safety. Who will follow Marya out the door this week?

8:01 p.m. – Upon returning from tribal where the four remaining players at Taku voted together, Maryanne disclosed to the others that she earned an extra vote. Lindsay was “on the fence” about how she felt about it, saying that as long as the four of them stick together then it can be used as an advantage for all of them. The next morning Maryanne came across the beware advantage shared idol along with Omar. Claiming the risk, Maryanne’s phrase was “It’s another classic case of the bunny rabbit having dinner in the mailbox.” When she realized that she lost her power to vote until the idol was activated the advantage no longer felt like one, but that didn’t keep her from telling all of her tribe mates.

8:05 p.m. – At Vati, knowing that there’s three groups of two in the tribe, Daniel made an attempt to learn more information about Mike’s idol by getting access to the note. Mike decided to let him read it “against [his] better judgment” in order to make Daniel feel comfortable. Luckily, that decision actually helped Mike because when Daniel read the fine print he realized that voting Mike out doesn’t kill the power of the idols at the other camps, which was Daniel’s goal in targeting him.

8:12 p.m. – At the site of the next immunity challenge, Maryanne attempted to communicate her secret bunny rabbit phrase, but Mike continued to remain silent about his. For the actual challenge, the tribes raced into the water to retrieve sandbags that they’d use to toss on to targets. Jeff would give immunity and a reward of tools and fruit to the first two tribes to finish. With an extra people, Ika chose Romeo to sit out and Vati chose Lydia and Daniel.

8:15 p.m. – During the challenge, the tides of the water were so tough that it proved difficult for many of the players to swim and dive against the current. Vati struggled the most while Taku had the strength and height advantage of Jonathan to help tow players through the water. By the time Taku was back on the beach and Jonathan and already landed all five of their sandbags, the other two tribes were still in the water trying to stabilize their ladders against the power of the waves. Jeff kept describing the difficulty of the water, noting that it only increased as time passed. Eventually he told them to drag their ladders in and wait. He explained that production would go retrieve their keys for them and then continue the challenge from that point — something never done in the history of the show, but done in the interest of moving things along after acknowledging the effort both tribes had put in.

8:21 p.m. – Once the challenge resumed, Hai and Rocksroy got their tribes off to an even start, but Rocksroy managed to get four bags landed and then passed off to Drea who landed their fifth. The result amounted to Vati’s first trip to tribal council. Before the tribes left the beach, Jeff asked the winning tribe Taku to choose one member from the losing tribe Vati to “go on a journey.” They chose Chanelle, and then had the option to choose another member from either other tribe and chose Omar to join her.

8:29 p.m. – Back at the Vati tribe, Jenny was worried about Chanelle potentially taking a risk on her journey. Knowing already that Mike lost his vote, Jenny needed Chanelle’s vote to get Lydia out. Mike was worried about Daniel though, concerned that he might go to stronger players if he felt threatened. Meanwhile, Hai, Lydia and Daniel put their heads together to vote out Jenny. Daniel returned to Mike and Jenny and told him he’s tight with them and that the other two are trying to vote for Jenny. Daniel preferred that Lydia go home, feeling closer to Jenny. Without Mike’s vote, Daniel knew that Chanelle would be the deciding vote.

8:32 p.m. – On their journey, Chanelle and Omar agreed to “try to not screw over the other person” and to build trust between the two of them. They both felt good vibes from each other and said that they’d do what they could to ensure both of them earned an advantage. Based on the rules of their protect or risk choice, their individual decisions were actually harder than they imagined. Omar felt like Chanelle made it “very clear” she couldn’t lose her vote, suggesting with near certainty in his eyes that she’d protect her vote. That gave him an opportunity to risk his, which wouldn’t cost her a vote, but would earn him an extra one. The trick was that Chanelle felt like Omar genuinely wanted to protect her and would choose to protect his vote. In the end, they both risked their vote with the unknown (to them) result that they’d each lose their vote at their next tribal.

8:39 p.m. – Back at the Vati camp, Lydia was getting anxious that her name was on the block and that Chanelle wasn’t around to confirm votes. When she did return, Daniel caught her on the beach first and gave her the rundown that it would be either Jenny or Lydia. Chanelle let him know that she risked her vote and might not have one. The way Daniel saw things was that the original plan that Hai and Lydia would split votes between Mike and Jenny and then Daniel would vote for Lydia so that with Jenny’s vote for Lydia it’d be a 2-1-1 result with Lydia going home. The concern was that it would only work if Hai and Lydia actually did split their votes.

8:41 p.m. – When Hai told Chanelle that they should do 3 votes on Jenny and one vote on Mike, Chanelle said that they should do girls on Jenny, boys on Mike instead, splitting 2-2. Hai noticed that Chanelle was more frazzled than she usually is, tipping him off that something else might be afoot.

8:43 p.m. – At tribal, Chanelle explained to Jeff that she was open about her journey and that in her choice to play it safe or take a risk that she played it safe. Jeff wanted to know if the other players believed Chanelle — Mike said that he does believe it because of the bond they made through all the challenges the game has presented already. Daniel was very open about his paranoia, to which all the other players nodded their heads, and Jeff asked who calms him down. Daniel said that Mike and Chanelle do, an answer that perked Hai’s ears up. Then Hai may have caught Chanelle mouthing Lydia’s name to Daniel and seeing Daniel nod a yes.

8:46 p.m. – At the voting booth, Chanelle learned that she lost her vote and Hai strained his face as he made the decision who to vote. Jeff read the votes after no one played an advantage or idol: Lydia, Jenny, Lydia, Jenny. With only four votes to count, there was a tie.

8:48 p.m. – As always in a revote, Jenny and Lydia could not vote. We knew that neither could Mike or Chanelle, leaving only Daniel and Hai to vote. Jeff read them again: Jenny, Lydia. With another tie, Jeff announced that they were in a deadlock. If the four voters (Hai, Daniel, Chanelle and Mike) couldn’t come to an unanimous decision than Lydia and Jenny would become safe and the other four would draw rocks to determine who goes home. That being said, although Jeff did not want to have to reveal who the non-votes were, the tie forced his hand and asked Mike and Chanelle to admit they didn’t vote. With that, Jeff explained that while they can try to sway the decision for the agreement, the actual agreement only required a consensus from Hai and Daniel.

8:54 p.m. – Daniel spoke first, making it clear that he begins with the premise that he really does not want to draw rocks and they should come to a consensus. Hai wanted to know why he lost Daniel’s trust. Daniel’s response was to throw Chanelle under the bus, saying that he only voted Lydia because that’s what he thought Chanelle wanted him to do. Chanelle pushed back saying that this isn’t about what she wants done and is instead about avoiding going to rocks. Mike stepped in to ask Hai and Daniel if they’d put their feelings aside and agree to do what they all think is best for the tribe. Hai told Jenny he voted for her and said that he has to stand by Lydia and will not change his vote. Despite everyone’s best attempts to get Hai to change his vote, he stood his ground and said he will not switch to Jenny. Daniel continued to throw Chanelle under the bus and asked Hai and Lydia if they’ll hold it against him. They said no that they trust him and so Daniel agreed to join Hai and vote out Jenny.

NEXT TIME: Tensions rise at all three camps: Maryanne vs. Jonathan at Taku, Romeo vs. Rocksroy at Ika, and Daniel vs. Mike at Vati.

