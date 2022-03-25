Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 42’ episode 3: David’s idiotic blunder, chaos at tribal council and more crazy highlights

The third episode of “Survivor 42” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of a stunned Jenny Kim. It was the perfect way to end a chaotic episode that was full of twists, turns and power struggles. So what were the the dumbest, most shocking and craziest moments of the third episode?

Below, read our Top 5 highlights of “Survivor 42” Episode 3. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 5 moments of Episode 3:

1. The Case of the Missing Idol: Daniel Strunk might be one of the last people that I would ever trust with an immunity idol in the history of the show. Not only did he give the viewers a panic attack, but Mike Turner, the owner of said immunity idol, got an even bigger scare. In the grand scale of things, this could be a minor blip in his game, but this is “Survivor.” I was sure there would be implications down the road and it turns out I was right. Following the mishap, Mike wasted no time pointing out Daniel’s squirrel-like behavior.

2. Immunity Challenge: I love nothing more than when Mother Nature decides to throw a monkey wrench into the game. This is one of those cases. With water conditions that reminded me of “Moana,” some individuals thrived while others…did their best. I want to give a special shout out to Jonathan Young, who is proving to be a beast in challenges. This could either bode well for him or put a target on his back. In a first for the show, a challenge was altered on the spot due to weather conditions, but in the end the Vati tribe’s first tribal council visit was set in stone.

3. Omar and Chanelle’s Excellent Adventure: I can only hope Omar Zaheer and Chanelle Howell both make the merge and keep this alliance going. Each of them showed they’re playing to win. In a season where I only genuinely like seven contestants, I would love to see these two shake the game up down the road.

4. Directing the Vote: After conversations about vote splitting, Chanelle pointed out what we have all been seeing at camp. She is playing the best social game on that tribe and knows the power she holds within it. There is nothing better than a contestant that knows how to play the game and is not afraid to acknowledge it.

5. Tribal Council: Earlier in the episode I was rooting for Daniel’s elimination. Instead, we got a split vote between Lydia Meredith and Jenny. As a result, it came down to making a unanimous decision or drawing rocks. No pressure there! Seven was not going to be someone’s lucky number and that unfortunate soul, after a spirited discussion, ended up being Jenny. I won’t say that Daniel made a catastrophic mistake, but it will definitely just result in more chaos on Vati down the road. Based off of the preview for next week, Daniel might be in a lot of trouble.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles) leading up to episode 4 on Wednesday, March 30:

IKA TRIBE: Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Swati Goel, Drea Wheeler

TAKU TRIBE: Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich

VATI TRIBE: Chanelle Howell, Daniel Strunk, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner

