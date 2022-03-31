‘Survivor 42’ episode 4 recap: Who was voted out in ‘Vibe of the Tribe’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the fourth episode of “Survivor 42,” the Vati tribe had just lost its first person as Jenny Kim was voted out after two ties and a dramatic open discussion. Meanwhile, Taku still had four members after losing Jackson Fox and Marya Sherron earlier in the game, and Ika was strong at five castaways after only ousting Zach Wurtenberger. Who was voted home tonight?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 42” Episode 4 recap of “Vibe of the Tribe” to find out what happened Wednesday, March 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

IKA TRIBE: Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Swati Goel, Drea Wheeler

TAKU TRIBE: Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich

VATI TRIBE: Chanelle Howell, Daniel Strunk, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the third episode, fans witnessed a “Survivor” first when host Jeff Probst had to stop the immunity challenge and ask crew members to assist when the ocean swells became too strong. Taku won (thanks entirely to Jonathan) with Ika coming in second place. Chanelle and Omar went on a summit journey where they both foolishly risked their votes, which meant they lost them for their next tribal councils. At Vati’s first tribal, the two ties between Jenny and Lydia led to an open discussion where only Hai and Daniel could vote, since Chanelle lost hers and Mike was still waiting for the beware advantage to be activated. Hai dug his heels in and so Daniel changed his vote, with both choosing to send home Jenny.

8:01 p.m. – After the wild ride of the night’s tribal council, Daniel returned to the Vati camp asking to table any discussions until the next morning. Privately to the camera he admitted that he may have screwed up, but still placed a lot of the blame on Chanelle. Not willing to let his words at tribal keep herself under the bus, Chanelle said she respects his wish to wait until the next day but it’s not her style. She eventually said that Daniel told her about Mike’s idol, which Mike didn’t know he’d done, and then Hai jumped in to say that he needs to speak to Mike privately because they, too, were all blindsided by each other’s moves. In their aside, Hai told Mike that Daniel and Chanelle hatched a plan with him to vote Mike or Jenny out. He called them both snakes and said that Daniel and Chanelle have no backbone, are likely to turn on each other, and Mike agreed, suggesting that they work together against Daniel. Later, Daniel told Mike that he was in fact playing both sides, but that he put his trust in the wrong place and hopes that they’ll keep him over Chanelle.

8:05 p.m. – For their reward challenge, the tribes had three members wound up in a set of ropes they had to untangle and then hook to a sled full of balls. Once the balls were retrieved, each of the members (all four) had to sink a ball into a basket. First, and only the first, tribe to finish earned the reward of ten freshly caught fish delivered to their camp. Taku was the first tribe through the first and second stages of untangling, getting an early lead that they never lost. At the ball-tossing stage all four of their members successfully made their shots and won reward. Following the domination are the challenge, all eyes were on the “Thor” and “Goliath” member Jonathan as being almost too powerful for the other tribes to overcome.

8:15 p.m. – Back at Taku camp, Jonathan’s tribe mates were not exactly happy that he told Jeff that their a “strong four.” The phrasing clearly put a huge target on their back as they look ahead to a switch and/or merge in the future. This will clearly put them at the center of the target among the other players. Jonathan was hoping that the strength comments might make them see him as a “shield” rather than a threat.

8:18 p.m. – At Ika, Romeo was growing frustrated with Rocksroy’s “leadership” that manifests as him ordering the other players around for work tasks at camp. Swati and Tori were more focused on the closeness of Romeo and Drea, however, realizing that Drea’s extra vote along with Romeo puts them in the minority. Swati wanted to put herself in a “power position” by getting rid of Drea, but figuring that they’d need Rocksroy in order to do that. Tori’s issue with the plan was choosing to work with Rocksroy over Drea, who she previously did want to work with. When Tori went to Rocksroy with the plan to vote Drea out, she told him about Drea’s extra vote, but Rocksroy thought that it was an attempt by Tori at the bottom to turn the tables on Drea. Rocksroy said that in his gut he doesn’t trust Tori and so he went to Drea to say that Tori was spilling her secrets. Eventually the news spread the every other player that Tori was untrustworthy.

8:27 p.m. – Once again at the immunity challenge, Maryanne said her secret phrase, but none of the other players said their lines. She believed herself to be the only one that has found it so far, not knowing that Mike was just hoarding his until the third was declared. For the actual challenge, they were back in the water for an obstacle course of retrieving pieces from platforms in the water and then assembling a puzzle. Taku once again took an early lead and reached the puzzle in the final stage first. Ika was second to their puzzle, but they struggled to fit pieces together, making space for Vati to make up all their time lost and catch up. Maryanne and Omar managed the puzzle for Taku very well, while Swati managed to make up some ground for Ika and Chanelle and Lydia caught up for Vati. In the end, Taku easily won the first immunity, followed by Vati who managed to finish second, capitalizing on dropped pieces by Drea on Ika’s side.

8:42 p.m. – Rocksroy was frustrated by their very close loss in the challenge, and determined that it’d be an easy vote to get rid of Tori. In a private conversation, Tori told Romeo that Swati told her the four of them “have something going” and would be voting out Tori. Romeo was shocked Swati told her the plan and questioned how hard she might actually be playing the game. Romeo and Drea put their heads together and discovered that Swati was going around telling everyone that they’re her number one. They went to Tori, who was also told she’s Swati’s number one, and so the three of them reformulated to vote out Swati.

8:45 p.m. – Later, Swati went to Drea to throw Tori under the bus in the hopes that it would stop Drea from being willing to work with Tori. At this point, Tori was gunning for Swati and Swati was voting for Tori. That left Drea and Romeo in the middle with the decision to either join Rocksroy and Swati against Tori or to stick by Tori against the other two.

8:51 p.m. – At tribal, Drea told Jeff that it feels like their tribe hasn’t “become one yet.” Tori agreed, saying the vibe is off and that hopefully tonight’s vote will get them all on the right path. Swati jumped in to put it all on the table, saying openly that Tori wanted to blindside Drea. Swati tried to make the point that she’s being upfront and that the way to bring the tribe together is to vote Tori out. Tori insisted that Swati was speaking non-truths and simply trying to throw all the blame on Tori. Rocksroy jumped in to defend Swati and said that she’s not the kind of person to throw herself into the first in this way and so he believes her.

8:57 p.m. – After voting, no one played an idol but Swati chose to play her shot in the dark because she doesn’t trust Tori. Her scroll said “not safe” and so she lost her own vote. Jeff read the votes: Swati, Tori, Swati, Swati. Drea and Romeo stuck by Tori, but as Swati walked out Rocksroy was shaking his head in disagreement with the decision.

NEXT TIME: Rocksroy realizes his social game isn’t that good, Jonathan and Maryanne come to blows (literally), and Hai continues to gun for Daniel.

