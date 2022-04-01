Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 42’ episode 4: Swati is exposed, Jonathan leads Taku domination and other wild highlights

The fourth episode of “Survivor 42” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of a frustrated Swati Goel. It was a suspenseful ending to an episode that highlighted a tribe in disarray. So what were the the dumbest, most shocking and craziest moments in “Vibe of the Tribe”?

Below, read our Top 5 highlights of “Survivor 42” Episode 4. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 5 moments of Episode 4:

1. A Tribe in Turmoil Makes for Good Television: All it takes to cause more chaos after an already chaotic tribal council is to force everyone to talk about it immediately after returning to camp. Daniel Strunk is already in Mike Turner’s crosshairs, but odds are he’s now a target of the entire Vati tribe. Daniel needed a lot of fancy footwork to get out of this situation and somehow remained oblivious to how bad this situation is for him.

2. Taku Dominance for Reward: Further establishing its dominance, Taku is proving to be a well-oiled machine. Is it Jonathan Young that is the sole reason, as the other tribes seem to think? No. It’s called teamwork and communication…try working on it. Simultaneously, Jonathan has also managed to provide some brutal honesty that could absolutely come back to bite him.

3. Ika Issues: How do you solve a problem like Rocksroy Bailey? Trying to get him on board for the plan was an interesting choice since he seems to not trust Tori Meehan at all. So naturally, let’s send her to speak to him? Logistically not a great choice and Tori immediately went from mid-tier on my list to right near the bottom with one conversation.

4. Immunity Battle: Facing another difficult immunity challenge, all three tribes provided a valiant effort. Saying that, could anyone outdo Taku? The puzzle worried me since it seemed tricky, or at least on television it did. If anyone who participated sees this, inquiring minds want to know, so throw us a tweet please! In the end, the race to finish the fish puzzle came down to speed. Taku was the first to finish and then the “Survivor” gods smiled on Vati. Another week of Daniel’s shenanigans is in our future. As for Ika, Tori quickly realized she was in major trouble.

5. Strange Days at Camp Ika: In a quick turn of events, Swati was exposed for manipulating everyone like she was born to play this game. I personally loved the shock from many of her tribemates. This led to a choice between two people to vote out: Swati or Tori. Later at tribal, tensions came to a head. As Amelia Atwater-Rhodes wrote, “Life is nothing without a little chaos to make it interesting.” This perfectly explains the tribal council in this episode. Chaos forced the contestants to make big moves including Swati’s shot in the dark, which was unsuccessful. In the end, Swati’s torch was snuffed.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles) leading up to episode 5 on Wednesday, April 6:

IKA TRIBE: Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Drea Wheeler

TAKU TRIBE: Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich

VATI TRIBE: Chanelle Howell, Daniel Strunk, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner

