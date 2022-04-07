‘Survivor 42’ episode 5 recap: Who was voted out in ‘I’m Survivor Rich’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

At the start of the fifth episode of “Survivor 42,” the Ika tribe reacted to voting out Swati Goel, whose lies finally caught up with her after they realized they were all her “number one” ally. Oops! That brought Ika down to four members, tying them with the Taku tribe. The Vati tribe, meanwhile, was still in the lead with five people. So which group lost immunity on Wednesday night and had to vote out another player?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 42” Episode 5 recap of “I’m Survivor Rich” to find out what happened Wednesday, April 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize. Jeff Probst hosts the Emmy-winning program.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

IKA TRIBE: Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Drea Wheeler

TAKU TRIBE: Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich

VATI TRIBE: Chanelle Howell, Daniel Strunk, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the fourth episode, Taku won a reward of 10 fish thanks to Jonathan’s dominant showing in the challenge. Later, Taku and Vati won immunity, sending Ika to tribal council. Rocksroy and Swati wanted to vote out Tori, but then Tori, Romeo and Drea compared notes and realized Swati was playing all of them. Swati sensed she was in danger and used her shot-in-the-dark advantage, but she was deemed “not safe.” Who will be voted out tonight?

8:01 p.m. – After being blindsided by the Swati vote, Rocksroy told the rest of Ika that he was glad they took her out because someone that is playing both sides is dangerous in the game, but he took the fact that he was blindsided as a sign that his social game isn’t as strong as he thought it was. While the group all agreed that they’d remain “four strong,” Tori declared in a confessional that it isn’t what she plans on doing because of her distrust of Rocksroy.

8:04 p.m. – At Taku, Jonathan was growing tired of the constant talking between Maryanne and Lindsay, seeking silence on 2-3 hour trips diving with their new fishing gear. There was a small argument between Maryanne and Jonathan one afternoon which ended with Jonathan walking off with Lindsay. That made Maryanne paranoid that he’d be organizing a vote against her, but Omar knew that any disconnect in their group would make them prime targets at a switch or merge for the other tribes to create a division.

8:07 p.m. – Vati also had their minds on a potential merge — Hai knew he couldn’t trust his tribunates anymore, considering that their easiest vote going forward would be against Chanelle because the guys might be expecting it to be against Daniel. The problem was that they realized while he was out with the fishing gear that he’d been telling them he couldn’t compete in water challenges because of his dislocated shoulder on the first day. Mike began to wonder how long they’d have to carry him through the game with an apparent faked reason to put himself at low risk.

8:14 p.m. – Romeo and Drea went looking for an idol again, solidifying that they both see each other as number one allies. Finally, they found the third “beware” advantage that in Drea’s hands would require her to publicly utter the secret phrase at a challenge: “Potatoes have skin. I have skin. Am I a potato?” Once they read the other phrases, Drea knew that Maryanne had the idol, but because Mike hadn’t read his yet they weren’t sure if the third was found. Back at Vati, Mike was still planning to not activate his idol so that it would remain secret at merge.

8:23 p.m. – Despite his plan to not activate the idols, when Mike heard Maryanne and Drea say their phrases at the next immunity challenge he, too, said his. With that, all three of them gained their votes back and now had active idols. The two winning tribes of this obstacle course challenge would earn immunity and the reward of tarps. Once again, Vati chose Daniel to sit out the challenge. Tori got Ika off to an early lead in the second and third stages of the challenge and then Drea and Rocksroy closed it out for their safety while Omar still worked on the tangled ropes in the second stage. Luckily for Taku, Vati was failing at the slingshot portion of the challenge. Jonathan was able to overcome them by hitting their targets before Vati could hit their two.

8:31 p.m. – As winners, Ika got to choose a player from Vati to go on a journey. They chose Lydia and then selected Rocksroy from their own tribe to join her.

8:37 p.m. – Back at the camp, Daniel and Chanelle asked if they’d have a chance to speak to everyone individually because they both felt like they were on the chopping block for the vote. Hai told Daniel that he trusts him more and that Chanelle has to go because she’ll flip at the merge. Meanwhile, Mike told Chanelle that he’s voting Daniel out, but wants to make him feel comfortable enough to not play his shot in the dark. Later, Mike told Hai that he’ll do whatever he wants, but they were concerned with Lydia possibly losing her vote on the journey.

8:41 p.m. – On the journey, Lydia wanted to keep her lips tight and insinuated to Rocksroy that she was on the bottom of the tribe and worried about going home. Rocksroy also didn’t want to give away information, so he wondered if she was also being secretive. Going into their decision, they both seemed to want to act independently to protect their tribe. Rocksroy thought that Lydia would want the opportunity to risk and so he protected his vote. She was more scared of losing her vote though, so she also protected her vote. That kept them even without losing their votes and without gaining the extra vote.

8:44 p.m. – When she returned to camp, Lydia met with Chanelle and Daniel, committing her loyalty to each of them. Privately she said she doesn’t fully trust Chanelle, but considers Daniel a liability. Hai was able to give Lydia the whole rundown shortly before they left for the tribal council, but it was unclear what direction the power pair at Vati would go. Hai knew that this decision would determine how well they do when the merge finally arrived.

8:50 p.m. – At tribal, Daniel wanted to emphasize Mike’s “team mentality” and how that translates to them being a bonded tribe that will always feel like a team. Chanelle used that as an example of how hard Daniel is playing the game to feed into Mike’s ego and that he doesn’t actually mean anything he says. Daniel defended that he doesn’t lie, but then he went into an analogy after telling Jeff that he’s “not an analogy guy.” Lydia said that trust is definitely the most important thing for them at this point because all the tribes will be even at four after this vote.

8:55 p.m. – Because no one played an advantage or an idol, Jeff read the votes: Chanelle, Daniel, Chanelle, Daniel, Mike. That shocked Mike, leaving the vote in a tie between Chanelle and Daniel. After the revote, Jeff read the votes: Daniel, Daniel. As they got up to leave, Mike turned to Chanelle and muttered “somebody voted for me,” suggesting that he’d be coming for them in the next few days. In the credits, we saw that it was Chanelle that voted for Mike (and that Mike voted for Chanelle).

NEXT TIME: In a special two hour episode, the three tribes of four drop their buffs for the not-exactly-the-merge!

See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.