‘Survivor 42’ episode 5 sneak peek: Tori Meehan can’t wait to ‘jump ship’ from Ika tribe [WATCH]

In CBS’s sneak peek video for the fifth episode of “Survivor 42,” the Ika tribe returns to camp after voting out Swati Goel and they immediately start talking about the need to stay a “strong four.” But Tori Meehan (aka the therapist who’s lying about her profession) balks at the idea of unity. “Four strong literally makes me laugh,” she declares in a private confessional. “I sit there and I just literally [think], ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ I am gonna be the first person to jump ship.” Watch the “Survivor 42” episode 5 sneak peek video above.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 42’

In last week’s fourth episode, the Ika tribe confessed to host Jeff Probst that they still hadn’t “become one” yet. They hoped that by sending home Swati, who was lying to each of them about being her “number one,” they would now gel together as a cohesive group. But Tori clearly wants none of that. For her, the upcoming merge can’t come soon enough.

Also in the preview trailer, Romeo Escobar explains to Rocksroy Bailey why they all kept him in the dark about the Swati vote. “Tribal was a blindside for Rocksroy,” Romeo tells the camera. “Me and Drea pulled in Tori to vote for Swati and we decided not to tell Rocksroy. He’s not really a social player and once he says something he’s gonna stick to it. So we knew that he was gonna vote for Tori regardless.”

After hearing Romeo’s explanation, Rocksroy admits in a confessional to feeling “a little betrayed.” He even goes so far as to say privately, “I got duped.”

SEE ‘Survivor 42’ deleted scene: Chanelle’s summit journey was ‘unlike anything I’d ever experienced’ [WATCH]

At camp, Rocksroy tells his tribe mates, “You know what? I’m actually happy that you did it the way you did it. If she’s playing both sides of the coin, that’s someone we cannot take with us further in this game and I’m happy that you guys weeded it out. Good on y’all.”

The hard-working castaway then sighs, “I guess my social game is really not that good.” When Drea Wheeler tries to convince Rocksroy otherwise, Tori is seen mouthing, “No, it’s not.”

Heading into Week 5, the Ika and Taku tribes are both down to only four members, while the Vati tribe is strong at five players. Who will be voted out in this week’s episode, titled “I’m Survivor Rich”? Find out Wednesday, April 6 on CBS.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.