Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 42’ episode 5: Rocksroy can’t read the room, Vati’s crazy tribal and more shocking highlights

The fifth episode of “Survivor 42” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Daniel Strunk. Another castaway was blindsided by his own tribe after a tie and revote at tribal council. So what were the the dumbest, most shocking and craziest moments in “I’m Survivor Rich”?

Below, read our Top 5 highlights of “Survivor 42” Episode 5. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 5 moments of Episode 5:

1. Challenge Battles: The challenges this season look deceptively easy on screen, but if you look closely at the faces of the majority of the competitors, they’re clearly not. As Jeff said, “Nothing is easy on ‘Survivior’!” But Jonathan Young has O.G. Ozzy Lusth energy when it comes to physical challenges. This week was a bit different. Once again it was up to Jonathan to save his Taku tribe, which he did, but it was a close call that he clearly was not expecting. I wonder if Taku is truly as solid as they seem or if they would crumble without Jonathan?

2. Rocksroy and Daniel: While I commend his tenacity, Rocksroy Bailey lacks something that he desperately needs on that island: the ability to read the room. At this point, it is almost comical to see him worry about the fire or whatever task he’s focused on rather than trying to figure out his own safety in this game. Socially, he’s still not as bad as Daniel. Daniel went spearfishing, which on a normal season, would be fine. However, Daniel has been claiming to be injured and sits out of physical challenges, especially when swimming is involved, so red flags were risen. Between these two, I can write a thesis on how not to play “Survivor.”

3. Tribal Council Craziness: Oh Vati! This tribe gave us plenty of excitement tonight. Chanelle Howell vs Daniel was an exciting matchup. I mean, I know who I wanted gone immediately, but clearly the tribe was not attached to either individual. Watching Daniel grovel at Lydia Meredith’s feet when she returned to the tribe was gold. Daniel finally showed some finesse in his gameplay, revealing he knows who is in power in the tribe. Bold last minute move there, Daniel. Kudos on making your first smart decision in this game. Then they got to tribal itself and Daniel spewed nonsense and any goodwill I had went out the window. It truly was a 50/50 shot on who would get the boot, but in the end Daniel finally was eliminated. If you listened carefully, you could hear America breathe a sigh of relief.

4. Romeo and Drea: Is there a pair that I love more this season than Romeo Escobar and Drea Wheeler? Neither are afraid to take risks and their aggressive gameplay is working so far. More importantly, they made the connection with the strange bunny rabbit phrase that will haunt our dreams. If Romeo, Drea, Maryanne Oketch, and Mike Turner all manage to create a super alliance after the merge, it is going to be very interesting. They all know who the most strategic players are now, so will they want each other out or want to work together?

5. Omar and Jonathan’s Lightbulb Moment: Finally, someone has picked up on how Maryanne is slowly cementing her place at the top of the pyramid in her own unique way. I was wondering when someone would notice, but Jonathan and Omar Zaheer both finally did in their own ways. If these two now strategize together and find a way to get everyone else on board, Maryanne’s torch could be snuffed shortly.

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles) leading up to episode 6 on Wednesday, April 13:

IKA TRIBE: Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Drea Wheeler

TAKU TRIBE: Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich

VATI TRIBE: Chanelle Howell, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner

