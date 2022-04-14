‘Survivor 42’ episode 6 recap: Who was voted out in 2-hour ‘merge’ episode? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the highly anticipated “merge” episode of “Survivor 42” (yes, “merge” in quotes), the Ika, Taku and Vati tribes were all even at four members apiece. However, even though host Jeff Probst told them to “drop your buffs,” he then added it’s “not exactly” a merge. “In fact, you are not merged. You will not be officially merged until after the next tribal council. Like everything else in this game, you are going to earn your way into the merge,” he told the 12 remaining players. So how did tonight’s two-hour episode play out?

Here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

IKA TRIBE: Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Drea Wheeler

TAKU TRIBE: Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich

VATI TRIBE: Chanelle Howell, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the fifth episode, Daniel Strunk‘s Vati tribe grew suspicious of his dislocated shoulder when he went fishing without any pain. After Vati lost the immunity challenge, two people went on a summit journey: Vati’s Lydia and Ika’s Rocksroy. They both protected their vote, so no advantage was given and no one lost their vote. At tribal council, a tied vote between Daniel and Chanelle resulted in a revote, with Daniel having his torch snuffed. Only 12 castaways remain. How will tonight’s “merge” affect the rest of the game?

8:01 p.m. – Coming back from tribal council, Chanelle was worried that the vote she threw Mike’s way might come back to haunt her. She explained that she did it in case Daniel played his shot in the dark, but Mike couldn’t understand why she chose his name, saying “expected? no. surprised? no.” Despite the tension, the Vati four vowed to not have hard feelings and committed to staying strong for the merge. That being said, Mike declared in a confessional that he wouldn’t trust her anymore going forward.

8:04 p.m. – At Ika, Rocksroy became bothered by Tori incessantly asking what he encountered on his journey. He tried to get her to understand that he’s not telling anyone about it, but Tori was convinced that he was only keeping it from her, signifying that he’s unwilling to work with her. Tori’s lack of chill struck Drea and Romeo as a reason to trust her less, so they put their target squarely on her back.

8:06 p.m. – Before bringing the three tribes in for the “merge,” Jeff explained that this season they’d present a similar version of the “merge” from last season, but with three tweaks. This time the food reward would be from Applebee’s, the players would be told that the one player selected would have the power to change the game, and that the winning five players would get to choose if they keep their reward and give that power to someone else or if they give up their reward and keep the power for themselves. Jeff called it a test of the choice for power or instant gratification.

8:07 p.m. – Once the players came in, Jeff asked them to drop their buffs with the clarification that they won’t be officially merged until after the next tribal council. He told them they’d be divided into two teams to compete in an obstacle course challenge that ends with a 75-piece puzzle. The first team to finish earns their merge buffs, immunity at the first tribal council and “the biggest food reward of the season” in an Applebee’s meal. Losing group would not get food or their merge buffs and would instead need to compete for individual immunity ahead of the tribal council. The third part was that two players would draw rocks not sorted into a group and their fate would be decided by the winning five.

8:15 p.m. – Based on the rocks draw, the teams were: Orange – Lydia, Jonathan, Maryanne, Hai and Tori; Blue – Drea, Mike, Romeo, Omar and Chanelle. The two gray rocks were in the hands of Lindsay and Rocksroy.

8:17 p.m. – With Jonathan’s strength, Orange got off to a strong start getting their extra large boulder out of the sand and navigated through the obstacle course. They got to the puzzle first with a significant lead, but the teamwork of Blue and leadership of Mike to get over the last obstacles got them to the puzzle before Orange could close it out. Still, Maryanne and Lydia worked consistently on the puzzle to secure the win for Orange!

8:25 p.m. – As the winners, Orange got to choose either Lindsay or Rocksroy to join them on their win, sending the other to exile for two days with nothing except the threat of the power to change the game. Hai spoke up for Orange, saying their decision was simple and that they’d bring Lindsay with them because she looked like she needs to eat. Given the choice to send him to exile or replace him with one of their own, they chose to send him and give him the power to change the game. Left behind, Rocksroy told Jeff that he was hoping he’d be the one exiled because he wanted the power.

8:32 p.m. – At the reward feast, Jonathan said that he almost chose to go to exile, but couldn’t pass up the chance at food to “eat like a king.” He hoped that he could minimize his clear threat level at the merge by having a strong enough social game. Tori was in high spirits because Rocksroy was exiled and she did not keep that secret among the other players. She was eager to let everyone know she’d be willing to work with everyone and not stick to her original tribe.

8:37 p.m. – The losing team was curious what Rocksroy’s power would be and Drea even suggested that he might be able to switch the immunity results. She believed that Rocksroy would want to change the game in his own benefit, which would also be to her benefit. She also took the opportunity to touch base with Mike, who she knew had one of the idols (along with Maryanne). Drea told Mike that she’s with Romeo and Rocksroy and Mike said he’s with Lydia and Hai. Drea made it clear that Tori can’t be trusted and Mike said Chanelle can’t either. They both seemed to trust each other quickly, despite not feeling completely safe.

8:39 p.m. – On exile, Rocksroy was greeted with a need to make his own fire and shelter. The experience was a dream of his and so he was moved and touched by the chance to be out there on his own, achieving things that he had as goals for the show and his life.

8:46 p.m. – Upon return to the tribe, Lindsay wanted to touch base with Hai and Drea following their agreement on their amulets from the first day. The three of them agreed to use their amulets together to save any of the three that might be under threat of going home. Mike walked off with Maryanne in order to bring together another one of the activated idols. Maryanne met with a lot of others, vowing to just go along with their plans so that she would never be the one responsible for decisions being made while still making allies out of people. Elsewhere, Mike and Jonathan bonded over their shared experience of having their personality questioned by others because of how big and strong they look. Mike conveyed in a confessional that he would like to see the two of the go far in the game, having a physically strong player “win for a change.”

8:54 p.m. – Over the course of the next few days, Jonathan made little effort to hide his physical strength. He added value because he could easily catch fish, but he also caught Hai’s attention. Hai thought he’d be a good person to work with because of his strength. Hai was someone that Romeo wanted to work with because of their connection as members of the LGBTQ community. A conversation about what it means to be out with their sexuality ended with the two guys saying that they have each other’s back. When Omar joined them, Hai said he cannot trust Chanelle and disclosed that she lost her vote at their tribal. That told Omar, who didn’t already know, that he, too, lost his vote in their shared decision to risk their vote and would not be able to cast one at the first merged tribal.

9:00 p.m. – On a mission to find “agency,” Hai brought together Drea and Jonathan with Lydia to say that he and Lydia are a tight bond and that they can trust Mike completely. Drea said that Mike is like Rocksroy and so he can be trusted, too. Jonathan said that he’s “super tight” with Lindsay and Omar. The four of them committed to an alliance of eight and named Tori, Chanelle and possibly Maryanne as their next to go. When Chanelle walked up on them, they scurried and then Lydia was unable to settle Chanelle’s nerves. The eight felt certain they had a good plan because if Rocksroy were to change anything they at least had Chanelle and Tori on opposite sides, meaning one of them would be vulnerable.

9:06 p.m. – After two days of leaving the stress of the game behind, Rocksroy was greeted by Jeff at exile. Rocksroy told Jeff that exile was a “moment of zen” and his chance to not be a “Survivor” but a “survivalist.” Jeff explained the current situation of immunity and then told him “it doesn’t have to be that way.” Once he learned he could change history, Rocksroy said that his first thought is the con side of making the move because the ones with immunity will ask “Why did you do that to us?” But then he said that he has Drea and Romeo in an alliance and they’re also vulnerable so a pro would be saving himself and them.

9:14 p.m. – Ahead of the next immunity challenge, Rocksroy was brought in and Jeff told them about his power. As Erika did last season, Rocksroy revealed that “sometimes everyone deserves a do-over” and smashed the hourglass. He further explained that the food reward was the main reason because the losers didn’t get to eat and so they deserved immunity. Tori tried to make the case that they exiled him because they wanted him to have power as a gift. The other players immediately thought she was burying herself with a ridiculous argument.

9:18 p.m. – For the immunity challenge, the now vulnerable six had to balance a platform while stacking blocks on top of it to spell “immunity.” Hai took an early lead with six of his eight blocks stacked, followed by Jonathan and Lindsay right behind him. But on his path to stack his seventh block he dropped the stack and Tori became the first to successfully stack her seventh. When Jonathan dropped his stack, Tori was left alone in the lead as she went to bring back her eighth and final block. Slow and steady, Tori managed to finish without faltering, earning herself a much needed immunity and spot in the merge.

9:30 p.m. – Back at camp as a full tribe, everyone told Rocksroy that there’s “no hard feelings” about his decision, but he still needed to play catch up to figure out what alliances were made in his two day absence. Jonathan told Rocksroy that Drea already included him in an eight-person alliance, while at the same time Romeo and Tori discussed the need to get rid of Jonathan as soon as possible because of how much Mike was obsessed with him. Romeo was on a mission to gain control now that he has his own safety, so he went around trying to convince people to join him in taking out Jonathan. Lydia pitched to get rid of Jonathan as well, but Lindsay optioned Maryanne instead because Jonathan is bad at puzzles and is less strategic than Maryanne. Lindsay wanted everyone to know that the threat of Maryanne’s potential powers is much bigger than her or Jonathan.

9:34 p.m. – Jonathan knew that he’d be on the chopping block and so he, too, said that Maryanne should be the vote. He felt confident in the eight, but the temperature around camp seemed fairly split. Lydia told Omar that she’s “torn,” which gave Omar a new avenue to go down. He began telling people that Lydia wasn’t as certain in the eight and so maybe they should take her out instead. He even told Maryanne that she needs to be chill because she was a target, but he’s shifting the vote to Lydia and so she should vote for her. When Hai learned that Lydia’s name was in the mix, that was not an option for him and so he figured he had to turn the majority on Maryanne.

9:43 p.m. – The first topic at tribal was how fluid the merge game was because of the even numbers of the original tribes. Romeo and Drea both said they’re good at seeing through the meaningless conversations and that they can tell when someone is being genuine with them. Jeff was intrigued by the concept of choosing which version of themselves people were presenting, noting how effective that can be in advancing your objectives. Maryanne said that she gets to show her true self, including her tendency to talk and talk, even if it rubs people the wrong way and gives them a reason to vote her out.

9:50 p.m. – At the voting booth, Maryanne declared she was making the “biggest risk [she’s] ever made in [her] life.” After all were cast, Jeff asked if anyone wanted to play an advantage or idol, but no one spoke up and so he read the votes: Jonathan, Lindsay, Jonathan, Maryanne, Maryanne, Lydia, Lydia, Lydia, Lydia, Lydia. With that, Lydia failed to make the merge and was voted out of the game.

NEXT TIME: Chaos began at camp, but Hai is on the hunt for who is creating it.

