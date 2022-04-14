Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 42’ episode 6: Rocksroy gets exiled, scrambling for alliances and merge highlights

The sixth episode of “Survivor 42” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Lydia Meredith. It was the last extraction before the jury is formed and the formal merging of tribes. So what were the the dumbest, most shocking and craziest moments in back-to-back episodes “You Can’t Hide on Survivor” and “The Devil You Do or the Devil You Don’t?”

Below, read our Top 5 highlights of “Survivor 42” Episode 6. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 42’

Top 5 moments of Episode 6:

1. The Power of Choice: Jeff quickly and dramatically described what the castaways would be faced with deciding prior to the challenge. But before any choice could be made, there was an insane challenge that I probably would have pushed myself through for a burger from Applebee’s. Throw in the rest of the food and I would do almost anything if I was in their position. To the surprise of nobody, Jonathan Young continued to prove that he was born to compete on this show. If he does not win this season, can we get him on “The Amazing Race”? Someone start the hashtag. The biggest surprise of the challenge, at least for me, was the struggle and eventual success to get on the podium for Drea Wheeler. That was the teamwork I was hoping to see all season and it took six episodes to get it. When the yellow team won, not shockingly, it came down to decision time. Who would you trust with the power to possibly change the game? Apparently, the answer is Rocksroy Bailey, who was my least favorite contestant left in the game, but ends up becoming one of my favorites in this episode. More on that later.

2. The Winner Feast and Lack Thereof: Did we learn a bit too much about Jonathan’s diet? Yes, and did anyone else have the song from “Beauty and the Beast” that is all about Gaston in their head after he said he eats 18 eggs? Just me? On the flip side of the coin, the losing individuals just utilized their time more advantageously. A super alliance was born but can it last? Meanwhile, Rocksroy and his meager supplies were miserable on Exile Island, but he had a great attitude about the experience.

3. It’s Survivor Blind Dating: Watching the remaining contestants on the beach at the same time felt like watching the world’s most intense blind date. Who can you trust? Who strikes you as sketchy? Who can work together? It’s all so intensely awkward. Nobody is in a better place than Maryanne Oketch, who seems to like this portion of the game the most. The dynamic duo of Jonathan and Mike Turner! This just strikes me as a power team. Hai Giang and Romeo Escobar might have supplied us with the most touching friendship possibility of the season with the makings of a duo that America will root for. Speaking of Romeo, if everything goes according to his plan, he should be safe for a long time with those alliance members.Whoever cast this season did a great job, except for Daniel Strunk, but I forgive you for that.

4. Immunity Time: Taking the situation very seriously, Rocksroy really did weigh out all the options and consequences of his choice. Smartly identifying all the pros and cons of it all, he did single out the most compelling aspect of “the Tori factor.” In the end, he opted for the do-over. The reactions were all over the place emotionally, but Tori Meehan somehow managed to make it super awkward. At that point, I wanted her gone. The challenge itself is one of my all-time favorites on this show since it looks stressful, but something I feel like I would excel at. In the end, Tori would end up winning this season’s first individual immunity, which I am sure will make jury management near impossible if she keeps sticking around.

5. Tribal Time: As J.K. Rowling wrote, “It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” This tribal council became the test of the social abilities of three particular key players. With the contestants up for elimination being so sparse, Mike and Jonathan became targets, with Romeo pushing for Jonathan. This was a sentiment echoed by many, who do seem to like him but do not want to compete with him. Meanwhile, Maryanne became an option as well. Jonathan quickly jumped on the Maryanne vote train, but then a third option emerged in the form of Lydia. Omar Zaheer was the main culprit behind that particular push. We now had our three odds-on favorites to get voted out, which led to quite the discovery of whose social game and ability to sway votes would prevail. In the end, Lindsay Dolashewich ended up getting votes, adding to the confusion. So who gets voted out with such a split vote between Lindsay, Lydia, Jonathan, and Lindsay? Lydia. Do I think it was a smart decision? Not quite sure, but it showed how Omar can be quite persuasive. The one thing this tribal showed me though was the jury management is going to be extremely difficult, and if we get more eliminations like this, we will have an even more vocal jury than we had last season.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.