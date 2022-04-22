Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 42’ episode 7: Romeo gets paranoid, Drea adds to war chest and Tori wins again…

The seventh episode of “Survivor 42” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Chanelle Howell. The 29-year old from New York City will become the first member of the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Chanelle? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

SEE ‘Survivor 42’: Did Chanelle Howell deserve to be voted out in episode 8? [POLL]

Below, read our Top 5 highlights of “Survivor 42” Episode 7. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 42’

Top 5 moments of Episode 7:

As Alexandre Dumas wrote, “You are very amiable, no doubt, but you would be charming if you would only depart.” This quote was very applicable to the latest episode of “Survivor” since we lost what seems to be a fan favorite based solely upon the reaction I saw on social media. So without further ado, here are the top five moments of the episode.

1. Tribal Aftermath: Watching the aftermath of the last tribal council, it is very clear that trust between contestants is beginning to fray at a semi-rapid place. Simultaneously, Mike Turner is playing a much different method: being human. His bonding session with Omar Zaheer was just heartwarming. Mike is winning at the game of life in general.

2. Reward Challenge: As a pretty forgettable reward challenge was occurring, Drea Wheeler was playing a whole other game, discovering an advantage that had an ominous warning. Forget the peanut butter sandwiches, this is the reward you want to have guys….potentially. Meanwhile, back at the challenge for sustenance, Jonathan Young and his team won and got to enjoy a taste of home. We also learned more about his Gaston-esque diet (4-5,000 calories per day and a lot of time in the gym).

3. Drea is the Don Corleone of the Season: Drea earned another advantage in the game, adding it to her collection of power like it was another Infinity Stone. She is consolidating a lot of power rapidly. Tori Meehan was dubious of Drea’s explanation of red paint on her arm, which made her target number one in Drea’s mind. Moral of the story is, do not mess with Drea if you do not want to be in the crosshairs.

4. Immunity and Rice: Repeating the now infamous rice versus immunity scenario immediately caused me to roll my eyes. I hated it the first time around and, trust me guys, I would not sit out for rice or anything if I were them. Would anyone take the bait this time? Getting four castaways to agree was like pulling teeth. Maryanne Oketch’s impassioned speech ended up making the deal become reality. Following the drama came the balance and sweating. This might be my favorite challenge of the season so far since it seemed like most of the participants were pretty skilled at it. In the end, it came down to Tori and Jonathan. Is anyone else shocked by Tori’s challenge prowess after her second individual immunity victory? Like I said last week, with her on the jury potentially, we could have a fun finale.

5. Tribal Chaos: This tribal came down to trust and the ability to not trust certain individuals. Chanelle was the immediate target but Romeo Escobar was super paranoid that he would be going home. As we all know, that level of paranoia can lead to horrible choices on this show. The fact that Jonathan was not an option was particularly shocking, but the hopes for a strongman winner this season still lives. When everything was said and done, it was a close vote. Chanelle was the victim and seemed none too pleased. Can’t wait to hear her rip the finalists to shreds later, since she seemed like she was ready to Wednesday night. For what it’s worth, if you are reading this Chanelle, you should be on a redemption season list when the time comes!

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.