‘Survivor 42’ episode 9 recap: Which 2 castaways were voted out in ‘Game of Chicken’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following last week’s elimination of Chanelle Howell, only the Top 10 castaways remained in the running to win “Survivor 42”: Lindsay Dolashewich, Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, Tori Meehan, Rocksroy Bailey, Drea Wheeler, Hai Giang, Mike Turner, Omar Zaheer and Jonathan Young. This week, host Jeff Probst informed the players that there would be two individual immunity winners and two people going home. Did your favorites survive the shocking double elimination?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Survivor 42” Episode 9 recap of “Game of Chicken” to find out what happened Wednesday, April 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In the eighth episode, the players were randomly divided for a reward challenge, with Drea volunteering to take Maryanne’s place on the sit-out bench because she didn’t like peanut butter and jelly. Drea found the “knowledge is power” advantage under her bench, adding it to her collection of an amulet, an idol and an extra vote. Later, Tori won her second straight immunity challenge, making her safe yet again. The core alliance then split their votes between Chanelle and Romeo, with Chanelle getting the bulk of votes and heading home. Which two players will soon be joining her in the jury?

8:01 p.m. — Romeo stressed to his tribemates that there were no hard feelings, despite getting three votes cast against him at that night’s Tribal Council. While he thanked the tribe for keeping him, he confessed to the cameras that he doesn’t like anyone left in the game. Meanwhile, Hai was on the hunt to see who cast a hinky vote against him. At first, he suspected Tori, but he soon realized it was probably Romeo. Romeo completely denied it, even though he totally did vote for him, admitting it was just to see him squirm. With nothing left to lose, he revealed he was ready to cause chaos and began campaigning to take out Hai.

8:03 p.m. — After daybreak, Hai made it clear that the feeling was mutual, telling Jonathan, Mike and Rocksroy that he wanted Romeo gone next. Rocksroy had other concerns, pointing out that despite him and Jonathan providing for the tribe, they weren’t being valued by others. He proposed an all-guys alliance, noting that there are more men than women left in the game. Jonathan and Mike were on board with this plan, but Hai and Omar were decidedly not. While both Hai and Omar assured Rocksroy that they were receptive to this alliance of men, Hai told the cameras he wasn’t interested in being part of a “misogyny club,” while Omar stated that Rocksroy hadn’t even talked game with him up to this point. Rocksroy’s domineering attitude also caused Hai to want him out instead of Romeo (who was curiously not invited into the guys’ alliance).

8:09 p.m. — At the Immunity Challenge, Jeff revealed that not one but two players would walk away with an Immunity necklace. The 10 castaways would be split up into two groups of five, with one winner from each group. That night, both groups would go to separate Tribal Councils, meaning two people would be sent to the jury. The challenge involved balancing on a triangular platform in rough water. The last person standing would also win reward for their team — beef and veggie kebobs.

8:10 p.m. — The teams were divided as follows — Drea, Jonathan, Lindsay, Maryanne and Tori made up the blue team while Hai, Mike, Omar, Rocksroy and Romeo were orange. The challenge got off to a rocky start as Maryanne, Rocksroy, Omar and Mike all dropped within seconds. Only a few minutes went by as Drea, Tori and Romeo all fell off, making Hai the winner for the orange group. From the blue team, Jonathan and Lindsay battled it out but it was Jonathan who stuck it out and not only won immunity but outlasted Hai for the reward. With Hai and Jonathan safe, the two teams were told they were not going back to camp together — the orange group would go to the old Taku camp while blue would go back to their merge camp to enjoy their reward.

8:17 p.m. — At the old Taku beach, Romeo stressed that this was his worst nightmare, considering he had nothing in common with either Mike or Rocksroy and he just got in a fight with Hai. While he figured it was a no-brainer that he would be the easy vote, nothing is ever that simple in this new era of “Survivor.” While Rocksroy reasserted the all-guys alliance and assumed this would indeed be a clean vote, Omar had other intentions. Omar pointed out that Romeo would be more loyal to him, while Rocksroy’s rigidity might cause problems down the line. He told Romeo that they should take out Rocksroy, and while Romeo was happy to go along with the plan, it dawned on him that the swing vote was his rival, Hai. Omar and Hai had a discussion about the benefits of taking out Rocksroy instead of Romeo. While Hai was happy to take out Rocksroy, he knew that this might cause problems with his closest ally, Mike. Hai brought the new plan to Mike, who was concerned that voting out Rocksroy would make them look untrustworthy. He also previously gave Rocksroy his word, so he was in a bind.

8:21 p.m. — Over at the Kula Kula beach, the blue team enjoyed their kebobs but quickly switched over to game mode. Lindsay assumed that this would be a stress-free vote and Tori would be the one going, but once again, it wasn’t that easy. Jonathan revealed that now that he had protection in the form of immunity, he was ready to make his big move. He proposed a plan to Maryanne that they should take out Drea, hoping to flush her idol out of the game. Maryanne was good with this plan, but also annoyed with Jonathan’s condescending attitude towards her. Maryanne then told Tori about the plan, who was eager to help them take out her old rival, Drea.

8:24 p.m. — Meanwhile, Jonathan tried to manipulate Drea into thinking the plan was to take out Maryanne, in order to flush her idol. While Drea was keen on the idea, she also found this to be a red flag considering she has an idol of her own. Jonathan then presented his “blindside Drea” plan to Lindsay, who brought up a valid concern that Drea could very easily just play her idol, resulting in Maryanne going home. Their discussion grew tense as Lindsay brought up the idea of having Tori as a backup, to prevent Maryanne from being a casualty. Jonathan was stubborn about his master plan and Lindsay asserted that he wasn’t listening to her. Lindsay then went to Maryanne and pointed out that the original Taku tribe can still have power if they just take out Tori.

8:30 p.m. — At the first Tribal Council consisting of Hai, Mike, Omar, Rocksroy and Romeo, the discussion revolved around being able to adapt to the ever-changing twists in the game, such as the one in this very episode. While everyone probably went into that Immunity Challenge with a plan in mind for the next vote, this twist changed everything. Rocksroy continued to observe that it was a mellow, easy day at camp, unaware that plans were being made to take him out. When the votes came in, it was clear that Rocksroy had been outplayed as he was voted out unanimously. He was then instructed to sit with Chanelle on the jury bench.

8:40 p.m. — The blue group then arrived, and all five of Drea, Jonathan, Lindsay, Maryanne and Tori appeared to be shocked to see Rocksroy sitting next to Chanelle. Drea was the most visibly blindsided of them all, admitting that this changes her entire mindset for tonight. She went on to discuss how it was sad to see Black contestants going out of the game one after another and pondered whether they may be subconscious bias at play. Drea then revealed to everyone that she was playing her idol to ensure her safety, which caused Jonathan to ask her through whispering who she wanted out. Drea stated that Tori should go and more whispering commenced.

8:44 p.m. — Maryanne cut through all the whispering and openly told the group that there’s no way she can write Drea’s name down, with two Black players already on the jury. Jonathan expressed that he felt like he was being accused of being racist, but both Drea and Maryanne made it clear that it wasn’t about individuals so much as understanding where they were both coming from when they see a pattern of minorities being taken out early. Drea broke down in tears, saying she was not okay with perpetuating this cycle, while Maryanne stated that she too was playing her idol, which would send a message that this vote was not about guilt-tripping others into keeping her because of racial reasons. Maryanne then launched into a powerful speech about how everyone comes into the game with certain burdens, but that some players naturally have a privilege that makes it easier to do well in the game.

8:52 p.m. — Jeff commended the discussion and called off the formal vote, instead letting the players have an open discussion about who to vote out. Drea and Maryanne both played their idols, and with Jonathan also immune, it was down to either Lindsay or Tori. All three of Drea, Jonathan and Maryanne expressed their intention to take out Tori, but Tori was not going down without a fight. She played her shot in the dark, and when it was revealed she was not safe, she was officially eliminated from the game.

NEXT TIME: Omar cryptically states that you have to pick the right person at the right time, otherwise you’ll be the next one out. Mike is mad that Hai lied to him, while Hai and Lindsay conspire to take out Jonathan.

