Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 42’ episode 9: Two tribal councils, it’s raining immunity idols and conversations ‘bigger than the game’…

The ninth episode of “Survivor 42” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torches of Rocksroy Bailey and Tori Meehan. The 44-year old from Las Vegas and the 25-year old from Rogers, Arkansas will join Chanelle Howell on the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Rocksroy and Tori? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Below, read our “Survivor 42” Episode 9 Top 5 moments. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list and take home the $1 million grand prize.

Top 5 moments of Episode 9:

1. Tribal Aftermath: Watching Romeo Escobar’s reaction to the previous tribal was like watching a complaining child that lost a basketball game. I was not shocked that he was immediately mentioned as a potential option for the next elimination. Then if there wasn’t already enough chaos, they foster it by creating a Guys Alliance too. To quote one of my favorite movies, “It’s a bold strategy Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for him.” It’s a mess.

2. Two Immunities, Double the Pressure: Leave it to “Survivor” to double down on the insanity. Team Blue was the one I was most intrigued by, but Team Orange amused me the most because a good amount of them failed immediately. Hai Giang won immunity first with Jonathan Young close behind. For both, their first wins individually. The Tori Meehan streak is over! Also, there was a food reward for Team Jonathan but, in the end, it didn’t look appetizing…but I’m not on the island with them so it might have been?

3. Stick to the Plan…Yeah Right: Omar Zaheer clearly likes to make power moves, which is great. Rock that boat! The vote went from Romeo to Rocksroy pretty quickly with Mike Turner being iffy on the choice. Meanwhile, the other team had a bit of an easier time. Jonathan viewed this as his time for a power move and wanted to get out Drea Wheeler. I’m not against the idea of flushing the idol, but they severely underestimate her arsenal of tools. Tori viewed this as her silver lining since she clearly would be the next target. But, Jonathan is no Danny Ocean and he did not think it through. Lindsay Dolashewich tried to wake him up, but apparently he can be quite hardheaded.

4. I’m Voting in the Rain: Mother Nature said “Time to make them a little more miserable.” Cue rain at tribal. I need whatever brand of hair gel that Jeff has since his hair remained perfect. So if you read this Mr. Probst, hit me up with the answer! In the end, Rocksroy got his flame extinguished and had to sit through the second tribal council. Naturally, he wasn’t happy and visibly so. Enter group two.

5. Tribal Council Part Two: Seeing Rocksroy among the jury through group two for a loop. Drea quickly noted that a trend had emerged and announced that her idol would be played. Chaos followed by genuine human emotion and connection was next. Maryanne Oketch jumped on the bandwagon and we got a lesson on a cycle that happens not only on “Survivor,” but on other reality TV shows as well. It’s a trend that I thought might be over after “Big Brother’s” recent season where “The Cookout” dominated. Watching the proceedings go down had an interesting effect on everyone. From fear to sadness to determination to whatever emotion Rocksroy was feeling on the sidelines. It was a moment bigger than the game of “Survivor.” After idols were turned in by Drea and Maryanne, we were down to two options to vote off. Explaining to Tori why she was the choice resulted in a shot in the dark being played, which was unsuccessful. With that, Tori’s wild “Survivor” experience came to a close. Like I said two weeks ago, jury management is going to be interesting.

