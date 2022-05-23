‘Survivor 42’ final 5 spotlight: Can Mike Turner’s loyalty hold up under scrutiny from the jury?

Last week’s shocking elimination of Omar Zaheer on “Survivor 42” will reverberate through the tribe and have major implications on the rest of the game as we look ahead to Wednesday’s season finale. Mike Turner, Maryanne Oketch, Lindsay Dolashewich, Romeo Escobar and Jonathan Young each stand a one in five chance of taking home this season’s $1 million cash prize, but to get there they’ll have to maneuver through two more immunity challenges and tribal councils and hope that the jury respects their game enough to be deserving of the win.

Below, read our "Survivor 42" Final 5 spotlight for Mike.

Mike played a really dangerous game by stressing all season how much loyalty means to him. On one hand, the loyalty card played well for Mike and kept him attached to alliances early on. On the other hand, as the vocal “honorable” player, any moves Mike made against people he made promises to are going to be highly scrutinized in the final tribal council and his potential to lose votes due to betrayal and morality manipulation is extremely high. How likely is it that jurors Rocksroy Bailey and Hai Giang will see their alliances with Mike as temporary as Mike saw them? Not very.

With five left, Mike’s strongest ally in the game is Jonathan, who he’s helped pit against the other challenge beast, Lindsay. Playing-from-the-middle has worked really well for Mike so far, and is a huge notch on his resume in front of the jury. He’s carefully nurtured the growing tension between Jonathan and Lindsay to a point where they will be competing for a single immunity win where the loser between the two of them is the likeliest to go home.

Mike’s biggest and most direct competition left in the game is Maryanne, and he may very well attempt to eliminate her next instead of Lindsay or Jonathan. He will be safe because of his own idol, but unfortunately for him he won’t be able to execute any plan to take Maryanne out because she also as one. If Mike actually makes a play against Maryanne and she saves herself, it could be curtains for Mike’s chances altogether. Another power play by Maryanne will fly in the face of any strategy Mike has made leading up to this point simply from the perspective of a recency bias. At that point, Mike’s narrative will return to the question of his loyalty and how his employment of it either helped or hindered his relationships with the jurors he helped send home.

So what does Mike need to win the game? A bit of luck with the attitude of the jury and a really good spin to why he stabbed people in the back. Do you agree or disagree? Sound off in the comments below.

