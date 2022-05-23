‘Survivor 42’ final 5 spotlight: Romeo Escobar is the perfect underdog with an imperfect resume

Last week’s shocking elimination of Omar Zaheer on “Survivor 42” will reverberate through the tribe and have major implications on the rest of the game as we look ahead to Wednesday’s season finale. Romeo Escobar, Maryanne Oketch, Lindsay Dolashewich, Mike Turner and Jonathan Young each stand a one in five chance of taking home this season’s $1 million cash prize, but to get there they’ll have to maneuver through two more immunity challenges and tribal councils and hope that the jury respects their game enough to be deserving of the win.

"Survivor 42" Final 5 spotlight for Romeo

Conventionally speaking, a player that has been as wildly targeted for as many weeks as Romeo has without actually going home has the perfect underdog narrative to potentially win over a jury. But in order to take that underdog narrative to winner potential the player has to prove that the reason they didn’t go home was for reasons other than everyone just turning their attention elsewhere because without that you’re not an underdog, you’re a goat. And, sadly, Romeo is looking like a goat.

One of the main reasons Jonathan and Mike were hesitant to believe in Maryanne’s split vote plan to get rid of Omar is because they didn’t trust that Romeo wouldn’t see it as a chance to make his own big move and blindside them by keeping Omar around. Indeed, that was a chance for Romeo to take control of the game, but instead he chose to go along with Maryanne’s plan, essentially offering her all the credibility for their play and giving his vote to her build her narrative.

The entire jury is made up of players that went home on weeks they believed Romeo should have been the easy vote so to them his presence at the end of the game is going to look less like an achievement and more like a byproduct of big moves aimed in other directions. On a season with so much competitive strategy at play, jurors are going to be looking for a winner that made moves that defined the course of the game, and not at the players that skated by under the radar.

For the reason of increasing their own odds, the other four are probably going to want Romeo to be sitting next to them at the end. That gives Romeo the unique opportunity to feel secure in his chances making it to the end, but also leaves him with the burden of having only two challenges and two tribals to build a new narrative for himself where he was the one that executed plans rather than just following them.

So what does Romeo need to win the game? Power play on top of power play at the next two tribal councils.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.