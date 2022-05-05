‘Survivor 42’: Did ‘puppet’ master Hai Giang deserve to be voted out in episode 10? [POLL]

Despite playing one of the stronger strategic games of the season, Hai Giang was blindsided at the end of the May 4 episode of “Survivor 42.” The 28-year-old data scientist had been a core member of the majority alliance, helping to make crucial decisions on who to vote out, but one of those past decisions proved fatal for his game, as Omar Zaheer turned Hai’s closest ally, Mike Turner, against him. Do you think Hai deserved to be voted out at this point in the game? Vote in our poll below, which includes everyone except for immunity winner Lindsay Dolashewich.

Hai was riding high after last week’s episode, in which he persuaded Mike to betray Rocksroy Bailey, who they voted out unanimously. Mike clearly felt guilty about his decision, stating at the beginning of this week’s episode that he felt like he was playing Hai’s game more than his own. With those seeds planted, Omar cooked up a lie about Hai referring to Mike as his “puppet,” which really sent the latter over the edge. Omar, Mike and Lindsay conspired to take out Hai at the next Tribal Council, even with another big threat, Jonathan Young, still in the game.

After Jonathan narrowly lost the Immunity Challenge, Hai seized the opportunity to campaign against him. He then came up with a lie of his own about finding a hidden Immunity Idol and told Jonathan that he planned to use it on him at Tribal Council, with the hope that Jonathan wouldn’t play his Shot in the Dark. Jonathan saw through this obvious fib and told other members of the tribe about it, which only reinforced their plan to take out Hai.

While Omar had some last-minute thoughts of flipping the vote back around on Jonathan, he ultimately went along with the majority of the group in voting out Hai. Ironically, Hai’s former rival, Romeo Escobar, was the only other person to vote with him against Jonathan. Hai now becomes the fourth member of the jury, which will very likely result in a rejiggering of the power rankings heading into the endgame.

“I didn’t achieve my ultimate goal but I still lived my biggest dream!” Hai posted on Instagram after his ouster. “It was such a blast playing ‘Survivor 42’ and I will forever be grateful that Jeff, Matt, Jodi, Jesse and all the others at SEG gifted me this incredible opportunity.”

