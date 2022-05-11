43% of ‘Survivor 42’ fans agree Hai deserved to be voted out last week [POLL RESULTS]

“Survivor 42” saw the exit of one of its biggest power players last week when Hai Giang was blindsided by his former allies. The 28-year-old data scientist had been in the majority alliance post-merge, but (former) ally Omar Zaheer orchestrated his demise by telling a lie to Hai’s closest confidant, Mike Turner, which started the ball rolling. While Jonathan Young was the more obvious target due to his physical strength, Omar got his way and Hai was voted out of the game by a decisive 6-2 vote, and fans mostly agree with the move.

In a recent poll, which asked fans to pick who they think deserved to get the boot in last week’s episode, 43% voted for Hai. After the plan to get out Hai was put into action, he did not help his case when he tried to deceive Jonathan, telling him he would use a hidden Immunity Idol on him at Tribal Council. This only emboldened the tribe to take out one of its sneaker players.

Jonathan received 21% of the fan vote. While his imposing figure has made him the topic of discussion for getting him out before he goes on an Immunity run, Jonathan has only won one Immunity Challenge thus far, making his threat level lower than some may have predicted.

As for the other contestants, Romeo Escobar earned 16% of the fan vote; while not exactly the most threatening person left, he has been shown to be the player most out of the loop when it comes to strategic plans. On the flip side, advantage-heavy Drea Wheeler and strategic mastermind Omar earned 6% of the vote each. Maryanne Oketch came in at 5% while Mike was at the bottom with just 1%.

Hai now admits he was outplayed by his supposed allies. In a new exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, he reveals he “really did not have a clue that the tide was turning on me,” due to Drea and Omar making him feel safe leading up to Tribal Council. As he adds to Parade, it was in his nature to play the game in a more active manner, even if it meant drawing too much attention to him. “People were too hyper-aware of the way in which I was playing an aggressive game,” he says. “And that did me in.” Hai now becomes the fourth member of the jury, joining Chanelle Howell, Rocksroy Bailey and Tori Meehan.

