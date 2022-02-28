‘Survivor 42’ preview: Jackson Fox on how his trans experience prepares him for the game [WATCH]

Jackson Fox wants to play “Survivor” with honor, but he admittedly wants to get a little dirty. The 48-year-old hospital transporter from Houston, Texas claims in his CBS interview that he could get along “with a tree stump,” hoping that his Southern charm proves beneficial in the game (watch below). While he notes that he wants people to say “I treated people with respect,” he adds that he wants to be part of “a really big blindside.” Get to know all 18 castaways.

As a transgender man, Jackson understands what it means to find himself and his true identity, much like how “Survivor” can be its own sort of eye-opening journey. “I think if you can go through the process of pretty much revitalizing your entire life and baring it all, I think you can go on ‘Survivor’ and bare it all as well,” he opines. Jackson adds that he hopes to make his trans identity known, considering it is a foundation part of him that “made me who I am.”

Jackson is one of the older members of the cast and he expects to be underestimated at first. “But once they get to know me,” he adds, “I’m gonna win people over, slowly but surely.” He feels that he may even leave the game a changed person. “‘Survivor’ makes you feel like anything is possible,” he suggests. I think you go in as one person, but you leave a completely different person. I think it makes you a better person.”

Looking at past “Survivor” contestants, Jackson predicts he will play like Elaine Stott from “Survivor: Island of the Idols.” This would be one of the best-case scenarios for Jackson, considering Elaine was a beloved tribemate who also possessed a strategic mind for the game. Even if he doesn’t quite get to that level, though, it is easy to imagine Jackson becoming a loyal soldier for an alliance, sticking by a handful of players with whom he connects on a personal level.

