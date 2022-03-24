Did ‘Survivor 42’ contestant Jenny Kim deserve to be voted out at that wild Tribal Council? [POLL]

Episode 3 of “Survivor 42” featured an unprecedented moment when the tumultuous waves of the ocean led to the show’s producers stopping the Immunity Challenge. But those waves were nothing compared to Tribal Council, with two of the six Vati tribe mates unable to vote, a tie in the final voting and a hostile discussion that led to Jenny Kim being eliminated by consensus. But do you think Jenny deserved to be voted out? Cast your vote in our poll below.

Jenny was in the majority alliance on her tribe, forming a bond with Chanelle Howell, Daniel Strunk and Mike Turner, with Hai Giang and Lydia Meredith in the minority. Their plan going into Tribal Council was to take out Lydia, but a twist and an advantage got in the way. Mike was not permitted to vote because he had not yet activated the idol from his Beware Advantage, while Chanelle lost her vote after risking it at the Summit.

This meant that only Daniel and Jenny could vote for Lydia, while Hai and Lydia placed their votes on Jenny. After host Jeff Probst revealed the tie, only Daniel and Hai were allowed to revote, and they were deadlocked. As per “Survivor” rules, Daniel and Hai then had to have an open discussion where, if they were not able to come to a consensus on who to take out, then they would join Chanelle and Mike in drawing rocks at random to decide the boot.

Hai refused to budge on wanting out Jenny, which gave him all the power. The more malleable Daniel did not want to risk going to rocks and ultimately sided with Hai, leading to Jenny’s exit.

While Jenny was voted out of the game, Daniel somehow managed to come out of Tribal Council looking worse, having called out Chanelle for wanting Lydia out and fracturing the tribe by flipping on their alliance. The fallout should be messy, especially with a stabilizing force like Jenny no longer in the picture.

