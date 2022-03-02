‘Survivor 42’ preview: Lindsay Dolashewich on being similar to fan favorite Stephenie LaGrossa [WATCH]

Lindsay Dolashewich will be bringing her hyper-competitive nature to “Survivor 42,” where she will be one of 18 new contestants. A registered dietician from Asbury Park, New Jersey, Lindsay is already in game mode, according to her CBS interview. This game has been on my mind forever,” she says. “I always knew I was gonna play” (watch below).

The 31-year-old describes herself as a “tough chick,” having played tackle football from the ages of nine to 15. “No one’s gonna really push me around or try to tell me what to do,” she asserts. “If I wanna do something, I’m gonna do it.” She hopes that her competitive drive will make her an asset to her tribe, though she is hoping to focus on being present in the moment and not getting too stuck in her own mind.

Heading into the game, Lindsay’s advice to herself is to chill out. “When you get stressed out, you’re not thinking clearly, you’re don’t being strategic enough,” she notes. She hopes that if she can get to a place where she can just be herself, she could find herself in a great position. The problem is, “Survivor” can strip you down to your most primal state, and it’s possible that Lindsay could suffer from being too transparent in her competitiveness.

Lindsay’s “Survivor” idol is Stephenie LaGrossa, who competed in three seasons of the show, “Survivor: Palau,” “Survivor: Guatemala” and “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.” Stephenie’s most memorable stint was her first, in which her tribe was whittled down to just her. “She was the last person on her tribe, and I really do relate to that,” Lindsay admits. “Quitting’s just not an option.”

