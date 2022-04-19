40% of ‘Survivor 42’ fans think Lydia Meredith deserved to go home at the merge [POLL RESULTS]

The two-hour merge episode of “Survivor 42” featured the same hourglass twist as last season, making only five of the 12 remaining contestants eligible to be voted out. While multiple names were thrown out as possible targets leading up to the vote, including Jonathan Young and Maryanne Oketch, it was Lydia Meredith who was ultimately booted. While Lydia may not have been the most predicted castaway to be voted out at the “Survivor 42” merge, fans do agree she deserved to go home.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 42’

In our recent poll, which asked fans to pick the player they think deserved to be eliminated at the end of the episode, Lydia amassed 40% of the vote. The 22-year-old waitress was wishy-washy around camp, causing Omar Zaheer to target her by saying she was willing to vote out members of the majority alliance. While Omar’s real intentions were to keep his allies, Jonathan and Maryanne, safe, he was able to convince others to go along with his plan.

Maryanne earned 30% in the poll, which is hardly a surprise. The perky seminary student not only has a hidden Immunity Idol but an extra vote, giving her a lot of power in the game. She has also been shown to annoy her fellow castaways with her persistent upbeat attitude. Lydia and Maryanne received most of the fan votes, with Lindsay Dolashewich at 13%, Jonathan at 10% and Hai Giang at 7%.

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

The most surprising vote Lydia received at Tribal Council was from Hai, who had been her ride-or-die closest ally up to that point. He was even willing to risk his own game by going to rocks for her at a previous Tribal Council. “Why go to bat for me, and then two Tribals later, you are just done?” Lydia ponders to Parade. “I truly think maybe he wanted to play with the cooler kids.”

Lydia also reveals that she was surprised to be voted out, which explains why she did not use her Shot in the Dark to try and save herself. “Because I played a very social game, and I was definitely talking to everybody,” she tells Entertainment Weekly. “So I was totally blindsided.” She admits she was upset to miss the merge and the jury, especially when she heard the other castaways cheering after she had left. “It was just dagger after dagger after dagger.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.