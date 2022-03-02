‘Survivor 42’ preview: Lydia Meredith hopes to be perceived as the ‘fun little sister’ [WATCH]

Lydia Meredith is a lot of things: actress, writer, bartender, waitress. But now she’s filling another role as one of the castaways on “Survivor 42.” The Santa Monica native says in her CBS interview that she hopes to be seen as “the loving, fun little sister” by her fellow tribemates. That reputation will allow her, she reasons, to “gather all the knowledge that I possibly can and use that as my advantage in the game” (watch below).

While Lydia is self-deprecating about not always looking like a big thinker, she notes that on the inside, she’s always deep in thought. “My brain never shuts off,” she reveals. “It’s never over until it’s over, and I 100% will always keep fighting until I die, basically.” She adds that she is ready for whatever “Survivor” host Jeff Probst sends her way, a good attitude to have in this twist-heavy era of the show.

Meet Lydia, an actress, writer, waitress, and bartender who plans to listen more than talk in order to gain the trust of her tribe mates.🙌🏽 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/OraKtOg5Aw — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 15, 2022

No matter what happens this season, Lydia’s parents will be watching carefully. The 22-year-old notes that her family has been watching “Survivor” from the beginning. “They’re so scared and just so excited for me,” she states. “We always would watch it and be like, ‘Oh, I would do great in that challenge, oh I would do terrible in that,’ and so now I actually get to put that all to the test.”

Lydia has a few past contestants in mind she hopes to play like, including “Survivor: Palau” winner Tom Westman and the legendary four-timer Cirie Fields. While she admires the honesty of Tom and the sociability of Cirie, she also admits that there might be a little bit of Debbie Wanner in her. It remains to be seen if Lydia will live up to the erratic potential of Debbie, but she already has the multiple jobs part down pat.

