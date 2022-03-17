Did ‘Survivor 42’ contestant Marya Sherron deserve to be voted out? [POLL]

Marya Sherron became the latest castaway voted out of “Survivor 42” at the end of Episode 2. The 47-year-old stay-at-home mom did not integrate with the Taku tribe well enough to survive her first Tribal Council, though she tried to save herself at the last minute by casting her Shot in the Dark die. Luck was unfortunately not on her side, as her tribemates voted her out unanimously. But do you think the Taku tribe made the right call in sending her out? Vote in our new poll below.

In the premiere, Marya tried to make a big first impression in the first challenge by retrieving flint but was unable to get the job done. Back at camp, she was perceived by tribemates Jonathan Young, Lindsay Dolashewich and Omar Zaheer as an outsider, not properly connecting with the other members of Taku. Marya then revealed her tragic personal story, having lost her brother, who happened to be the first healthcare worker to die of COVID-19 in the United States. This made her tribe empathize with her.

After Taku lost the Immunity Challenge, it came down to Marya and Maryanne Oketch as potential players to go home. Jonathan keenly observed that Marya was more likely to be loyal down the road, which made the hyperactive Maryanne a more appealing target. Yet, the tribe simply wasn’t able to connect with Marya compared to Maryanne, who was much more of an open book.

Taku may have also targeted Marya to better contend in challenges, and she suffered a similar fate as many older women who compete on “Survivor,” voted out far too soon in the pre-merge. It will be interesting to see if Taku made the right decision in keeping Maryanne. Lindsay admitted during deliberation on who to send out that she didn’t know if she could deal with Maryanne’s energy for 26 days.

