‘Survivor 42’ preview: Marya Sherron on why she’s looking for a piece of herself on the island [WATCH]

Marya Sherron is hoping that “Survivor 42” will help bring back some of the old her. The 47-year-old stay-at-home mother and homeschool teacher is ready to find that special something again, even if she can’t put her finger on it. “Somewhere in life, and motherhood, and wife, I’ve lost a passion, or a fire, or motivation, or something,” says Marya in her CBS interview (watch below). “There’s a piece of Marya out here somewhere that I need back, renewed, and restored, and ready to apply to the rest of life.”

The Noblesville, Indiana native explains how “Survivor” has been such an indelible part of her life for so long. “When ‘Survivor’ first started, I was newly a mother,” she reveals. That passion for the series sparked a passion in her son. “Now it’s our thing,” she notes, observing how surreal it is to actually be on the show competing as a contestant all these years later.

Marya expects to be judged in a certain way by her fellow tribemates, but she clarifies that she is much more than what you see on the surface. “Based on first impressions, I think my tribe will see me teacherly and motherly, which I am all of those things, but I don’t have time for that,” she asserts. “I expect everyone to be loyal to themselves, which is what I’m gonna do.”

Recalling past “Survivor” contestants, Marya states in her CBS bio that she is hoping to play like two of the more outsized players in recent years, two-time winner Tony Vlachos and “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” standout Angelina Keeley. In the case of Tony, Marya expects to emulate his “fun” energy while for Angelina, she admires her ability to slip to the end after a rocky start to the game. Get to know all 18 contestants.

