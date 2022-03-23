‘Survivor 42’ fans think Maryanne — not Marya — deserved to be voted out in episode 2 [POLL RESULTS]

It was between Marya Sherron and Maryanne Oketch to vote out of “Survivor 42’s” second episode, but the Ika tribe ultimately chose the former. Marya, a stay at home mom from Indiana, was ousted by her tribe after struggling to fit in with her younger tribemates, and after her attempt to save herself with the Shot in the Dark failed. While Marya was voted out unanimously, “Survivor” fans are far from unanimous in thinking she deserved to go home.

In our recent poll results, which asked you to pick for who you think should have gotten the boot in Episode 2, it was, in fact, Maryanne that received the most votes, at 48%. Marya was not far behind, with 42% of voters agreeing with the Ika tribe’s decision. As for the other three tribemates, Lindsay Dolashewich and Omar Zaheer collected a handful of votes, 8% and 2%, respectively, while Jonathan Young did not earn a single vote from users.

So why did so many voters pick Maryanne as the person who should have been booted instead? As Lindsay admitted in Episode 2, she didn’t know how much longer she could take Maryanne’s excitable energy, especially in contrast to Marya’s more mellow vibe. Marya felt the same way, explaining in a confessional, “Maryanne is on 100 all the time. There is no down time until we’re sleeping.”

Yet, the biggest problem for Marya was her lack of concrete alliances, as she explains in her various exit interviews. She tells Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t think I started playing until day four and day five,” which ended up hurting her in this fast-paced game. She also reveals to TVLine that heading into Tribal Council, her tribemates were “trying too hard” to reassure her that Maryanne was the one going home, which made her use her Shot in the Dark.

