‘Survivor 42’: Did Maryanne Oketch deserve to win this season? [POLL]

After 26 hard-fought days and numerous twists and turns, “Survivor 42” officially has its champion. By a vote of 7-1-0, Maryanne Oketch was crowned Sole Survivor, winning the $1 million prize over fellow finalists Mike Turner and Romeo Escobar. This makes the 23-year-old seminary student the first Black woman since 2002 to win “Survivor,” joining Season 4 champ Vecepia Robinson. But do you think Maryanne deserved to win Season 42 or should someone else have taken the top prize? Vote in our poll below that includes the Top 3 finishers.

Maryanne spent much of the season as a fun presence, with a beaming smile to match her love of the game. While some of her tribemates admitted that her energy was a lot to take at times, she played enough of a strong social game to make it to the merge where she largely avoided being targeted thanks to bigger threats in the game. She emerged as a major contender to win at the Final 6 Tribal Council when she orchestrated the blindside of Omar Zaheer, the biggest power player left in the game.

This put Maryanne in a powerful position heading into the final three days of the season. She shored up her relationship with Lindsay Dolashewich, before ultimately helping to vote her out at the Final 5, without even needing to play her own Hidden Immunity Idol. After Romeo won the final Immunity Challenge of the season, he chose to bring Maryanne to the Final 3 with him, forcing Mike and Jonathan Young to make fire. Mike ultimately beat Jonathan, earning his spot in the Final 3 alongside Maryanne and Romeo.

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

At Final Tribal Council, the jury grilled Maryanne, Mike and Romeo about their gameplay, with each of them owning up to some of their mistakes. Mike started off by claiming he played an honorable game but eventually conceded that his self-perception may have been off considering the number of people he betrayed. Romeo noted that he had to play from the bottom for a large portion of the game, but never gave up. But it was Maryanne who made the biggest impression, revealing her unplayed Hidden Immunity Idol and demonstrating how she nearly guaranteed her spot in the end after the Omar blindside.

During the pre-taped after-show, multiple jury members admitted they went into Final Tribal Council favoring Mike but ultimately switched to Maryanne.