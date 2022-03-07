‘Survivor 42’ preview: Maryanne Oketch on why she will struggle to break alliances in the game [WATCH]

Maryanne Oketch intends to bring her strong sociability into the game as one of the castaways on “Survivor 42.” The 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ontario explains in her CBS interview how she hopes her gift of making connections will serve her in the game. “I think my strongest asset in the game is gonna be my social skills,” she says. “Making those bonds, I feel will be a very easy thing” (watch below).

What Maryanne also anticipates is that there will come a time when she will struggle to betray her alliances. “What will happen is, my head’s like, ‘Hey Maryanne, watch out, you know this is wrong,'” she hypothesizes. “But my heart’s like, ‘No, I have to see the best in the person. I have to do this.'” If she cannot separate gameplay from personal bonds, this could all lead to some struggle for Maryanne, especially in a cutthroat game like “Survivor.”

Either way, Maryanne is feeling blessed to be able to play “Survivor,” even if her mother doesn’t understand why she would want to do so. “We’re all first-generation immigrants,” she explains, “and I just remember my mom being like, ‘Maryanne, why are you trying to go on ‘Survivor?’ If you want to be a survivor, let me take you to my village. I’ll show you how to make fire. I’ll show you how to cook.'”

When Maryanne looks back on past castaways, she hopes to play like Davie Rickenbacker from “Survivor: David vs. Goliath,” according to her CBS bio. While Davie did not end up winning the season, Maryanne notes that he had a lot of fun on the island and had strong social bonds, which she hopes to emulate on her own trip to Fiji.

