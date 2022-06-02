65% of ‘Survivor 42’ fans believe Mike should have won instead of Maryanne [POLL RESULTS]

“Survivor 42” has come and gone and while some are celebrating Maryanne Oketch‘s victory, other fans believed that a different finalist should have won. Mike Turner ultimately received only one of the eight jury votes, but viewers are feeling much more generous to the 57-year-old firefighter, according to our latest fan poll. (Read our minute-by-minute recap of the season finale.)

When asked who really deserved to win “Survivor 42,” the support for Mike was overwhelming, collecting a whopping 65% of the vote. The New Jersey native played a strong social game, forming close bonds with numerous players over the course of the season, but some of them felt betrayed when he then went and voted them out. At Final Tribal Council, Mike initially tried to argue that he played an honorable game, but he eventually admitted that he didn’t play with as much integrity as he thought he did.

Meanwhile, 34% of fans agreed that Maryanne deserved the win. The perky seminary student was overbearing to some of her fellow contestants in the beginning, but she was able to move forward in the game due to flashier targets emerging and being taken out. Along the way, she collected two hidden Immunity Idols and an extra vote, the latter of which she deployed strategically at the Final 6 vote, sending out the game’s biggest player, Omar Zaheer. This eventually helped her seal the deal as she made a strong pitch to the jury.

Unfortunately for the other finalist, Romeo Escobar, fans were largely unanimous in thinking he did not deserve to win. The pageant coach amassed a measly 1% of the vote, after also receiving no jury votes in the end. Romeo was often out of the loop post-merge, but like with Maryanne, he was able to skirt by as bigger threats were targeted. He helped Maryanne take out Omar at Final 6, then pretended to have a hidden Immunity Idol at the next Tribal Council, which didn’t make much of an impression on the jury. However, he was finally able to take his fate into his own hands by winning the final Immunity Challenge of the season, securing his spot at Final Tribal Council.

