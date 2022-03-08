‘Survivor 42’ preview: Mike Turner hopes he’s not judged for his appearance [WATCH]

“Survivor 42” castaway Mike Turner is aware that he may not look like the most approachable guy. A resident of Hoboken, Jersey, the 58-year-old retired firefighter explains in his CBS interview how he isn’t as mean as he may look. “Let’s face it, I have that fierce, angry look that’s totally opposite of what I am, so my job is to diffuse that look right away,” he says (watch below). “Hopefully, people accept me for who I am, not what I look like. No book is ever exactly like the cover.”

Mike steadily rose in the ranks as a firefighter dating back to 1985. “I was a young buck coming on the job, rose to the rank of lieutenant, then captain, and then finally, battalion chief,” he states. He adds that with all his years of experience as a firefighter, including pulling people out of burning buildings, he is ready for whatever “Survivor” brings. “You don’t know what you’re gonna do until you’re in that moment. So, hopefully, I’m prepared to adapt to different situations.”

The Hoboken native is also hoping to tamp down on his boisterous vocal habits. “I think the most difficult part is probably gonna be me talking in a way where nobody hears me, because I talk loud,” he admits. “Call it the Hoboken whisper.” Ideally, his loud mouth won’t get in the way of any blindside plans. “Otherwise you’re gonna see Mike Turner’s name written on that parchment a few times,” he quips.

Looking back on the “Survivor” players of the past, Mike reveals in his CBS bio how he believes he has the traits from all the legends. One great he’s hoping to emulate in particular is Rob Mariano, even if he’s unsure of whether he will have the same level of success. Get to know all 18 contestants.

