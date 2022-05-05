‘Survivor 42’ predictions: Omar Zaheer could become first castaway of Muslim faith to win

Following the May 4 episode of “Survivor 42,” only seven castaways still have a shot of joining the show’s iconic winners list. Among them is Omar Zaheer, who’s angling to become the first castaway of Muslim faith ever to win “Survivor” after two decades and 41 seasons. As of this writing, the 31-year-old Ontario exotic animal veterinarian is tied for the #1 spot (with Maryanne Oketch) in Gold Derby’s “Survivor 42” predictions, which are determined by our readers.

Omar’s religion has been mentioned a few times on the CBS reality TV show, including in the second episode when he told his Taku tribe mates that he’d be happy to answer any questions they might have. After the merge, Mike Turner watched Omar as he prayed and then started a discussion in order to better educate himself. “We all ain’t that different,” Mike came to realize (watch below). For his part, Omar said of Mike, “He’s an older gentlemen, but when he experiences new things, he doesn’t run away from it like a lot of people of his age may. He truly embraces it.”

Thank you to #survivor for supporting Muslim representation especially during Ramadan pic.twitter.com/yNZvWmibaJ — Omar Ahmad Zaheer, DVM (@omarzaheerdvm) April 21, 2022



Prior to “Survivor 42” airing, Omar stated in his pre-show interview, “I’m proud of maintaining my Muslim values while living in the Western world – abstaining from alcohol, pork and premarital sex – no matter how hard it may be.” He added, “I can’t wait to do the show I love so much proud, by not only winning but being the first Indian and Muslim to do so. It would be a dream come true to see my nieces watch me win and serve as a role model – that will never leave my mind.”

The reason so many fans peg Omar as the ultimate winner has nothing to do with his faith, but everything to do with his social game. He really came alive after the merge, when (even without a vote) he was able to convince the majority of the tribe to oust Lydia Meredith when she wavered on going after challenge beast Jonathan Young.

When the Top 10 players were temporarily split up into two groups of five, Omar and Hai Giang were instrumental in sending home Rocksroy Bailey, because he wasn’t someone they could work with or mold to do their bidding.

During this week’s Top 8 episode, Lindsay Dolashewich won the reward challenge and took Omar and Mike with her to an overnight pizza date. That’s where Omar bold-faced lied to Mike about Hai calling him a “puppet.” It ruined the strong bond between Mike and Hai, and resulted in Hai being kicked off the island. “Tell a good lie, not a stupid one,” Omar proudly declared, a quote that was used for the episode title.

Ibrehem Rahman (11th place on “Survivor: Palau”) was the first Muslim castaway to compete on the show, while Natalia Azoqa (16th place on “Survivor: David vs. Goliath”) was the second and Naseer Muttalif (10th place on “Survivor 41”) was the third. Omar is now the fourth overall, and only the second to make the merge after Naseer last year.

