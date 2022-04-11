‘Survivor 42’ preview: Jeff Probst explains how the 12 remaining players are ‘not exactly’ merged [WATCH]

At the start of the upcoming sixth episode of “Survivor 42,” the 12 remaining players arrive at their next challenge to some interesting news from Jeff Probst. “You have entered the next stage of the game,” teases the host, “where tribes are no more and the game has become individual. Everybody, drop your buffs!” This is usually the stage in the competition where the tribes merge into one, which is why Mike Turner asks if they’re merged. “Not exactly,” Jeff responds in the “Survivor 42” preview trailer above. Cue the groans from the players.

Jeff explains further, “In fact, you are not merged. You will not be officially merged until after the next tribal council. Like everything else in this game, you are going to earn your way into the merge.” As the group contemplates what that means, Jeff adds, “So right now, you are without a buff and you are without a tribe.”

The video clip cuts off at that point, but we know what you’re thinking: are we about to experience another dreaded hourglass twist?

Remember, last season on “Survivor 41,” Jeff instructed all of the pre-merged players to draw rocks out of a bag. Erika Casupanan and Naseer Muttalif both drew grey rocks, and then the other contestants had to pick which one of those two would go to Exile Island for two days. They played a rock-paper-scissors game and picked Erika. Upon arriving at her new digs, Erika discovered just minimal supplies — water, rice and a cooking pot.

The next morning, Jeff visited Exile Island and offered Erika one of the most powerful decisions in “Survivor” history. “In sending you out here, what they didn’t know is they gave you tremendous power,” he stated. “The black sand at the bottom of this hourglass represents the time that has already passed. This is the history of what has happened in the game. If you want, you can leave the game in its natural state and the events that have happened, happened. Or, if you want, you can go back in time and change history. You have the power to reverse the outcome of yesterday’s merge challenge, so those that have immunity would have it stripped from them. They would have to compete, one of the six of them would be voted out. You and the other five would be safe and guaranteed a spot in the Final 11.”

Erika really had no choice but to smash the hourglass, as that would mean she’d be safe at the first merged tribal council. So she swung her hammer and changed history.

The castaway most affected by the hourglass being smashed was Sydney Segal, who went from being safe to being voted out of the game. “I mean, it’s not even a twist — it’s a lie,” Sydney later said in her exit interview about the controversial hourglass. “We’re told one thing and then something else happens. And I think it achieved exactly what it intended to achieve.”

“Survivor 41” viewers reacted overwhelmingly negatively to the hourglass twist, but remember, “Survivor 42” was filmed before that episode even aired. In other words, production wouldn’t have known how fans felt enough to change anything. Will the hourglass return this season? We’ll all find out during the two-hour episode on Wednesday, April 13 on CBS.

