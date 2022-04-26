‘Survivor 42’ preview for episode 9: Jonathan Young ‘very interested’ in an all-guys alliance [WATCH]

Ahead of the ninth episode of “Survivor 42,” which will air Wednesday, April 27, CBS has released a sneak peek video showing the formation of a brand new all-guys alliance. Rocksroy Bailey comes to Jonathan Young and Mike Turner with a plan for all of the remaining men to “stick together,” and Jonathan admits he’s “very interested” in the idea. “Everybody’s always after the big guy in ‘Survivor,'” Thor Jonathan proclaims in a private confessional. Above, watch the “Survivor 42” preview for Episode 9.

Rocksroy’s plan begins percolating when Hai Giang tells the group of guys that he wants to eliminate Romeo Escobar next since Romeo wrote Hai’s name down at tribal council. “Yes, Romeo is an easy gone, but I’m nervous about me,” Rocksroy tells the camera. “I’ve been busting my ass out here, and it’s not just me. Jonathan is out there first thing, ‘Let’s go fishing.’ Mike same thing, ‘Let’s go get firewood.’ But no one cares. Instead, it’s put a target on us. So I need to do something.”

Later on, Rocksroy huddles with Jonathan and Mike and urges them, “The guys need to f***ing stick together. We have more dudes than women here. Right now we have the freaking numbers, guys. I don’t want to get taken out. And then guess what? They’re gonna start picking off [you and you].”

Mike chimes in that he believes the girls would target Jonathan first, Rocksroy second and Mike third. So they agree to talk to Hai and Omar Zaheer about setting their plan in motion. The four remaining girls are Tori Meehan, Drea Wheeler, Maryanne Oketch and Lindsay Dolashewich.

In a second sneak peek video (watch below), Hai confronts Romeo about whether he’s the one who wrote down his name at tribal council. But Romeo denies it. Later, Romeo confesses privately, “Hai is the person who’s instigating everything at camp. And people are too dumb to realize it. And so I threw a vote his direction because even though I knew he wasn’t going home, I knew that it would make him squirm.”

Romeo adds, “I wanted him to freak out and I was successful. Because now people see that this man is not all there. And whoever is aligned with him is dumb. If I get voted out next, fine. But I’m not getting voted out without trying and creating a little chaos. You have to play this game and I’m gonna play this game.” It remains to be seen whether Romeo will be included in the all-guys alliance, or if Hai’s anger toward him will result in Romeo being voted out next. Stay tuned.

