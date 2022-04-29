‘Survivor 42’: Did Rocksroy Bailey deserve to be voted out in episode 9? [POLL]

While the first Tribal Council in Episode 9 of “Survivor 42” was decidedly less heightened than the second, it still produced a surprising outcome. After the remaining 10 castaways were divided randomly into two groups of five, with both going to separate Tribal Councils, we saw players on the blue team making a big move. Rather than boot the obvious outsider in Romeo Escobar, the vote was flipped on Rocksroy Bailey due to his inflexibility. But do you think Rocksroy deserved to be voted out? Vote in our poll below.

The blue team consisted of Rocksroy, Romeo, Hai Giang, Mike Turner and Omar Zaheer. Rocksroy had previously tried to establish an all-guys alliance, while also excluding Romeo, and he had every intention of working with the other men moving forward. While Mike was receptive to the idea, Hai and Omar were not on board and eventually talked about wanting to take out Rocksroy instead. For Omar, Romeo was simply a more malleable player while Rocksroy was too rigid. Hai had a more difficult time flipping the vote, considering his friction with Romeo.

Hai was also concerned about upsetting Mike, who had given his word to Rocksroy that they were allies to the end. While Mike did not ultimately mind making that move, he did voice his concerns that it would make them look untrustworthy to the other players if they turned on an ally so easily. Mike would still go along with the plan in the end, joining Hai, Omar and Romeo in voting out Rocksroy unanimously.

This vote would then have a major impact on the following Tribal Council, with Drea Wheeler and Maryanne Oketch having a personal reaction to seeing two Black players on the jury.

Drea and Maryanne may have been intending to vote for each other heading into Tribal, but neither wanted to be responsible for perpetuating the ongoing problem of minority players going out early. It will be interesting to see how the ramifications of voting out Rocksroy factor into the gameplay next episode and the rest of the season moving forward.

