‘Survivor 42’ fans think Rocksroy deserved to be voted out, but not Tori [POLL RESULTS]

“Survivor 42” viewers are split on the poll results of last week’s highly debated episode. The hour ended with two Tribal Councils, one of them booting Rocksroy Bailey in a blindside and the other taking out Tori Meehan nearly by process of elimination. While fans believed that Rocksroy deserved to be voted out, they were significantly less enthused with Tori’s ouster, believing another castaway should have been sent to the jury instead.

Last week in our two polls, we asked fans to decide who they think deserved to be voted out of “Survivor 42’s” ninth episode. From the first Tribal Council, attended by Rocksroy, Hai Giang, Mike Turner, Omar Zaheer and Romeo Escobar, it was Rocksroy who received the most votes, at 51%. This was not a decisive victory, however, with Romeo amassing 40% of the vote. Romeo was the expected target going into pre-Tribal discussions but it soon became clear that Hai and Omar were losing trust in Rocksroy and decided to flip the script. Hai earned 7% of the poll results while Mike and Omar were at the bottom with 2% and 1%, respectively.

For the chaotic second Tribal Council, which included Tori, Drea Wheeler, Jonathan Young, Lindsay Dolashewich and Maryanne Oketch, fans did not agree with the ultimate result. It was Drea that earned 50% of the fan vote, while Tori received 27%. Jonathan had targeted Drea heading into Tribal Council, hoping to blindside her with her various advantages left unplayed in her pocket. But when she saw that the person who had been voted out of the previous Tribal was Rocksroy, another Black contestant, she used her idol to ensure her safety, making a statement about the patterns of Black players being voted out early due to subconscious bias. Maryanne (who also used her idol) earned 13% of the fan vote, with Jonathan at 6% and Lindsay at 5%.

In his exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rocksroy admits he was blindsided. As he states, “It didn’t surprise me per se, but I was shocked that I thought I had a good thing going with the guys.” The stay-at-home dad had tried to orchestrate a “guys alliance” with most of the remaining male castaways, but neither Hai nor Omar was interested, resulting in his elimination.

As for Tori, the young therapist has made peace with her exit, especially because the larger cultural conversation started by Drea and Maryanne was more important. “I felt like it was the right thing to do to let them have space to process and talk about that,” she tells TVLine, “even if it meant my game was sunk.”

