‘Survivor 42’ preview: Romeo Escobar will use his experience as a Miss Universe pageant coach [WATCH]

Romeo Escobar is already used to the cutthroat nature of the pageant world, so he is well-prepared to be one of the 18 new contestants on “Survivor 42.” The 37-year-old Norwalk native is a pageant coach by trade, and he is hoping to utilize his skills building up his clients to build himself up while in Fiji. My job is to prepare women for the Olympics of beauty pageants, Miss Universe,” he says in his CBS interview (watch below). “What that entails is just taking this woman and molding her to be the best that she can be. I’m gonna take that same advice that I give to my students and bring it to the game of ‘Survivor.'”

Romeo has also had to survive in his everyday life long before coming onto the islands of Fiji. Born in Central America, he faced a lack of water and electricity. “Then when I moved to the States, it wasn’t all that much better,” he admits, “growing up in South Central L.A. with gang violence.” This kind of background may help on “Survivor,” where resources are scarce and everyone is out for themselves. His immigration also means he has had to adapt, one of the key pillars to success in the game.

He is also coming in representing a number of different communities rarely seen on an intersectional level on “Survivor.” “I’m representing the Latino community, the immigrant community, the LGBT community,” he explains. “So I feel a huge weight on my shoulders but I never fail in anything that I do.”

Romeo does not intend to play like anyone else has played “Survivor” before, according to his CBS bio. However, he is hoping to provide the kinds of iconic moments like Sandra Diaz-Twine, Cirie Fields, Parvati Shallow, Rupert Boneham and Rob Mariano, some of the biggest legends of the game. In other words, teases Romeo, “I want to be remembered.”

