‘Survivor 42’ sneak peek video: Maryanne’s enthusiasm is starting to ‘rub people the wrong way’ [WATCH]

One of the breakout stars of the “Survivor” Season 42 premiere episode was Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student originally from Kenya. The self-described “weird” castaway stood out for her big smile and seemingly endless enthusiasm. But now, after four days on the island, she’s starting to “rub people the wrong way,” according to fellow Taku tribe member Lindsay Dolashewich. Above, watch the Maryanne-centric “Survivor 42” sneak peek video for Episode 2, which airs Wednesday, March 16 on CBS.

The video clip starts out with Maryanne chopping bamboo next to Lindsay and Jonathan Young. When she forcefully swings down the axe, Jonathan stands up and moves to the other side of Lindsay. “Yeah, I’d move too if I were you,” Maryanne laughs. Jonathan then mentions how she looks like she’s a horror movie villain, to which Maryanne swings the axe and screeches, “HERE’S MARYANNE!”

Fellow cast mate Marya Sherron tells the camera, “Maryanne is on 100 all the time. There is no down time until we’re sleeping.” Her words are intercut with Maryanne pretending to be a CBS spokeswoman, complete with making a circle in the shape of the network’s iconic Eye symbol.

Lindsay chimes in that Maryanne is a “really sweet girl” who she enjoys hanging out with, but concedes, “She’s just very young and she’s excited about lots of things.” At that moment, Maryanne is showing off her new stick bug friend to Omar Zaheer and letting it crawl up her arm. Lindsay adds, “But at the same time, that’s exhausting after a while. Not everyone can be that on the whole time. So I think that does start to kind of rub people the wrong way.”

The Taku tribe is down one member after Jackson Fox was medically removed for taking lithium in the premiere episode. Also at five people is the Ika tribe after Zach Wurtenberger was unanimously voted out. The third tribe, Vati, is still strong at six castaways.

