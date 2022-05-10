‘Survivor 42’ sneak peek video: Maryanne still having ‘so much fun’ despite her toenail falling off [WATCH]

In a “Survivor 42” sneak peek video for the Wednesday, May 11 episode, Maryanne Oketch admits she’s having “so much fun” despite her toenail falling off. You read that right. When her fellow Top 7 castaways are sitting around killing time, she announces to the group, “Guys, I just lost my toenail.” The others are speechless at hearing that fact, particularly as Maryanne doesn’t seem to be upset at all. Why? Because apparently she loses her pinky toenails “pretty often,” she confesses. Watch the hilarious video above.

“No, no, no,” Lindsay Dolashewich quickly interjects. “It’s not normal to lose your toenails like that.”

Drea Wheeler chimes in, “I’m so confused.”

Maryanne explains, “No, they fall off maybe like two or three times a year.”

“Mine’s never fallen off!” Lindsay fires back. She can’t believe that Maryanne loses them “annually,” which prompts Omar Zaheer sitting next to her to start openly laughing at the absurdity of the discussion.

“There’s normal and then there’s Maryanne normal,” jokes Mike Turner.

In a private confessional, Maryanne tells the camera, “I’ve never been more miserable or more hungry or more painful, but I’m having so much fun out here. I don’t want it to end.” Maryanne has been a positive influence on the game since the season premiere, always keeping her fellow castaways laughing and having fun. Of course, her endless enthusiasm has also gotten in her into trouble, with some players targeting her because she gets on their nerves.

Maryanne’s biggest game move so far was using her hidden immunity idol on herself one night, and then finding a new one in the jungle the next morning. She’s also been holding onto an extra vote advantage since early on in the game.

My personal favorite Maryanne moment came in the second episode when she announced she had a crush on Zach Wurtenberger, who had just been voted out. Maryanne reiterated that she didn’t want a showmance, but that if she and Zach met up on a tribe swap and connected, then “after this is over” maybe they could have started dating. She confessed, “I have a 100% rejection rate with all the guys I’ve liked. I’ll focus on the game now, but a little part of me was like [shimmying dance].”

