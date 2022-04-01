Did ‘Survivor 42’ castaway Swati Goel deserve to be voted out in Episode 4? [POLL]

Swati Goel saw her torch snuffed far sooner than some may have expected on this week’s episode of “Survivor 42.” The 19-year-old emerged as a power player on the Ika tribe in the first few episodes, making alliances with just about everyone. But all those deals caught up to her in Episode 4, when the other players compared notes and realized she was making promises to too many people. The tribe then proceeded to vote her out, but do you think her ouster was deserved? Vote in our poll below.

Dating back to the first episode, Swati made bonds with her Ika tribemates, particularly the younger players, Tori Meehan and Zach Wurtenberger. Those relationships were thrown out the window when she campaigned to take out Zach in the first Tribal Council of the season, leading the charge that ultimately led to him being booted. She developed relationships with Drea Wheeler, Rocksroy Bailey and Romeo Escobar, who all joined forces in wanting Tori out.

Not to be outdone, Tori reaffirmed her relationship with Swati as they plotted to take out Drea, who had previously pitched a women’s alliance. In an effort to get him on their side, Tori told Rocksroy that Drea had an extra vote, with Rocksroy subsequently ratting her out to Drea. While hope seemed lost for Tori heading into the Immunity Challenge, the winds changed when they got back to camp after losing. Tori let Drea know Swati having informed her of Drea’s extra vote, which snowballed into mistrust for Swati when she and the majority alliance got together. They realized that Swati had promised all of them that they were her “number one” in the game, proving her to be untrustworthy.

From there, Swati wasn’t able to do much to save herself, in spite of those initial plans to take out Tori. While Swati used her Shot in the Dark die, she was not ultimately deemed safe and the tribe voted her out of the game. The Ika tribe heads into the next episode with some lingering friction, with Tori still in the game, Drea’s extra vote still in play and Rocksroy annoying his tribemates with his perceived bossiness.

After four episodes, here are the current tribe breakdowns (click on each name to be brought to their individual profiles):

IKA TRIBE: Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan, Romeo Escobar, Drea Wheeler

TAKU TRIBE: Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich

VATI TRIBE: Chanelle Howell, Daniel Strunk, Hai Giang, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner

