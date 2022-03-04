‘Survivor 42’ preview: Swati Goel on when she plans to ‘go crazy’ on the island [WATCH]

Swati Goel is the youngest of the 18 contestants on “Survivor 42,” at just 19 years old, but don’t let her age fool you. The Palo Alto resident is not only in the Army National Guard but is also enrolled at Harvard University, with “Survivor” now being added to her list of accomplishments. Swati believes that her basic combat training in particular will prepare her for “Survivor,” as she discusses in her CBS interview (watch below).

As Swati describes, her family is from India and there was a big focus on education as she was growing up. “A lot of people were surprised when the person who was in all the science and math clubs joined the Army National Guard,” she recalls, “but for me, it was really reflective of the values my family raised me with.” The 19-year-old is used to “starving and freezing” while enduring field exercises, which could come in handy on the island.

Meet Swati, an Ivy League student in the army national guard who believes the experience she got from field training will better prepare her for #Survivor.🎊 pic.twitter.com/nNTy9CkY8d — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 17, 2022

SEE Updated ‘Survivor’ winners list

Swati is overwhelmed with excitement over being a part of “Survivor,” but she plans on going in with an open mind. “My strategy going into the game is sort of undefined, mostly because this is season 42, I know something crazy is gonna happen,” she assesses. She adds that she intends to “play it safe” for the first few votes as she’s getting adjusted to her tribe and the overall game, but after that, she promises she will “go crazy.”

According to her CBS bio, Swati is hoping to play a little dirty. She mentions a handful of hardcore players from the past like Kass McQuillen and Victoria Baamonde, who weren’t afraid to cut some throats to get to the end. Most intriguingly, however, she mentions that she lives every day like Tony Vlachos plays the game of “Survivor.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.