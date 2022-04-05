‘Survivor 42’ fans agree that Swati deserved to be voted out in episode 4 [POLL RESULTS]

“Survivor 42” fans agree that Swati Goel deserved to be voted out of last week’s episode. The Ivy League student had doled out too many promises to her tribemates, who subsequently compared notes and realized she was double-dealing. While Swati did try to use her Shot in the Dark die, fearing she was indeed in danger, she was ruled not safe and received a majority of votes at Tribal Council.

In our recent poll, asking you to pick which Ika tribe member deserved to be booted, Swati also earned most of the poll results. The 19-year-old received a whopping 49%, a decisive choice. But for those that disagreed, it was between two names — Tori Meehan and Rocksroy Bailey. Tori earned 29% of the vote, with the 24-year-old therapist accidentally revealing too much information in a thwarted plan to take out Drea Wheeler. Meanwhile, Rocksroy, who earned 22% of the fan vote, has been depicted thus far as overbearing in camp. Drea and Romeo Escobar did not receive a single vote in the poll.

While Swati’s promises to each tribemate that they were her “number one” were depicted as a primary reason for her getting the boot, the biggest was her willingness to vote out Drea. After Tori revealed the truth to Drea about Swati being the instigator of the plan to get her, Drea, out, the snowball started rolling and Swati’s shady gameplay was exposed. Still, Swati was surprised that her one-on-one conversations with her tribemates were used against her. “I didn’t really anticipate that there would be this sort of a conversation or really even this sort of blowback,” she says in her Entertainment Weekly exit interview.

Swati does admit, though, that one of her downfalls was her aggressive gameplay from the jump. “I walked in obsessed with controlling everything about the environment around me,” she says in her Parade exit interview. She suggests that if she would ever return for an all-star season, she would be less “reactive” in her gameplay, taking a step back to assess how she should respond to a situation rather than being impulsive.

