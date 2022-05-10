‘Survivor 42’ Top 7 power rankings: Drea Wheeler and Omar Zaheer are best positioned to win the game

Before his epic blindside, Hai Giang was looking very strong in the race to win “Survivor 42.” Now that he’s out, control of the game is truly up for grabs and (mostly) any of the remaining seven castaways have a path to the win. Drea Wheeler could advantage her way to the end or Jonathan Young could win every immunity challenge through to the final three. Maybe the personal connections Omar Zaheer and Mike Turner have made with everyone will actually pay off. Or just maybe Romeo Escobar, Maryanne Oketch and Lindsay Dolashewich can pull off some last minute resume-building tricks to earn points with the jury.

Read our “Survivor 42” Top 7 power rankings below for our thoughts on how each of them could potentially take home the $1 million grand prize and then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite castaways on CBS’s reality TV show and who you think will ultimately join the “Survivor” winners list.

1. Drea Wheeler

It must be stated upfront that Drea has the most power in the game by way of advantages at her disposal. Though she’s used her immunity idol, she still has half of the amulet, an extra vote, and a “knowledge is power” play. Heading in to the final stretch of the game, these powers could potentially save Drea from elimination through to the final five (two more votes), but doing so could jeopardize her position with the rest of the players. For instance, using the “knowledge is power” advantage to take Mike’s immunity idol would earn her safety, but would incur the wrath of Mike’s vengeance as well as show everyone how truly hard she is willing to play. The extra vote will prove mostly harmless when used, especially since it sounds like she’s teaming up with Lindsay in the next episode who she shares a “steal a vote” power with via the amulet. Going down the path of an alliance of four is probably best for Drea’s game, though at that point she may become the most threatening among them for the win and be targeted before making the final tribal council. Still, Drea has played a really smart game and now that Hai is out there’s not really anyone coming for her at the moment–all of the attention is going to be on the bigger threats that no one wants to sit next to at the end.

2. Omar Zaheer

3. Mike Turner

One of the people I’m convinced no one will want to sit next to at the end is Mike. He’s proven to be well-liked and universally trusted by everyone because of his insistence on loyalty so the prospect of sitting next to someone who was able to get to the end with that game philosophy is quite dangerous. The only potential for Mike to not do well with a jury is if Hai and Rocksroy feel overwhelmingly betrayed by him, but based on Hai’s positive attitude during his own blindside that’s unlikely. Mike is still looking strong for a run toward the end because of how good his alliance-building game is, but I definitely think he’ll have a tough time avoiding the attention of the others not wanting to sit next to him.

Omar is similarly well-liked by everyone, which has allowed him to maneuver between competing alliances all season and put him in the position to make some power moves that he’ll be able to claim at the end of the game. The difference between him and Mike is that no one seems to be aware how acutely strategic of a game Omar is playing. If Omar gets to the end and can plead his case as well as it seems he’ll be able to, he’s going to be a huge threat and will likely walk away with the win pretty easily. The best hope anyone else has of winning is getting rid of Omar as soon as possible.

4. Lindsay Dolashewich

5. Maryanne Oketch

Lindsay and Maryanne are in weird positions in the game mostly because I don’t think either have a chance of actually winning, but for very different reasons. Maryanne is probably the biggest threat to sit next to at the end because of how remarkable the jury would find it that she even made it that far. She may seem like a coattail-rider on the surface, but Maryanne has played a fairly classic game of modern “Survivor,” finding advantages and using them and being a vocal and active member at tribal councils. She has definitely played from the bottom of the game, scraping week by week to stay in the game among players seemingly unwilling to work with her strategically and that would be the magic of her making it to the end that a jury could reward. I see Maryanne as a fourth place boot, cut just shy of being allowed to charm the jury.

Lindsay on the other hand has been much more involved in the decision-making around camp and is very likely going to make it to the end of the game, but she lacks any sort of narrative that would put her higher in the minds of the jury as a candidate to win than basically anyone she sits next to. For the most part, Lindsay has simply rested on the laurels of being on a tribe and in an alliance with Jonathan, shielded by him as a physical threat and untouched at the voting box because there have been bigger threats to target. Lindsay’s best chance at building a winning reputation would be to vote out Drea next, securing the amulet as an immunity idol for herself and then using it to save herself to the final five. But even then, would that be enough if no one is targeting her in the first place?

6. Jonathan Young

7. Romeo Escobar

The reason the immunity idols still in the game might not have that great of an impact of the game is because with only two votes left to use them it’s unlikely that Mike, Drea/Lindsay or Maryanne will have an opportunity to use them to actually save themselves. That’s because both Jonathan and Romeo are essentially consensus votes to be eliminated at the next two tribal councils. As soon as Jonathan loses an immunity challenge he will be voted out–that is just an undeniable fact. And in a situation where Jonathan wins the next immunity, Romeo will be voted out as the easily agreeable choice. If the other five are able to eliminate those two then all the advantages become moot points and no one will have gained any favor in the game for successfully using them in grand fashion. That being said, Jonathan could very easily go on a spectacular immunity challenge run and earn his way to the final three–and if that happens the likelihood of him winning is very high. Romeo would only get to the end because everyone else turned their focus on each other as a way of making a power move, but that’s a lot of power moves that would have to be made to save him and I just don’t think it’s going to happen.

