‘Survivor 42’: Did Tori Meehan deserve her unorthodox elimination in episode 9? [POLL]

“Survivor 42” contestant Tori Meehan received one of the more unique exits in the show’s history in this week’s ninth episode. After the 10 players were divided into groups of five, the teams were instructed to attend separate Tribal Councils, with the order playing a major factor in Tori’s ouster. Tori and the rest of the orange group arrived at the second Tribal of the episode to see that Rocksroy Bailey had been surprisingly booted, which shifted plans so significantly that Tori saw her torch snuffed without a formal vote even taking place. Do you think Tori deserved elimination? Vote in our poll below.

The lead-up to Tori’s elimination was a chaotic one. The combination of being on the outside of the majority alliance and winning the first two individual Immunity Challenges of the season made her an easy target for the other players. It was practically a no-brainer after she lost this week’s challenge that she was a goner.

But with smaller numbers and the newly immune Jonathan Young feeling empowered to make a bigger move, the beach service owner wanted to blindside Drea Wheeler, who was at that time wielding four separate advantages. Allies Maryanne Oketch and Lindsay Dolashewich were seemingly on board, but neither were loving Jonathan’s approach.

Maryanne did not like Jonathan’s condescending attitude, while Lindsay poked holes in his plan to have Maryanne as the decoy vote. While both were questioning Jonathan’s reasoning, it seemed as though they were all going to take out Drea anyway. But when the group saw that Rocksroy had been voted out, everything changed. Drea was especially affected by it, expressing her uneasiness with perpetuating a problematic trend of Black players going out of the game early. Maryanne took a firm stance that she couldn’t, in her heart, vote for Drea for similar reasons. Both women played their Immunity Idols, and with Jonathan also immune, that meant either Lindsay or Tori was being booted.

Host Jeff Probst, reading the room, called off the “pomp and circumstance” of the players going to cast their votes on parchment and instead had them conduct an open forum. All three of Drea, Jonathan and Maryanne stated that their votes would go to Tori, and while she tried to ensure her safety by playing her Shot in the Dark, she was ruled not safe and sent out of the game.

