‘Survivor 42’ preview: Tori Meehan wants to be the tribe’s therapist on the island [WATCH]

“Survivor 42” contestant Tori Meehan may seem like an innocent young woman, but make no mistake: she’s willing to do whatever it takes to win. The 25-year-old therapist from Tulsa, Oklahoma plans on making some big moves in the game. “I did not come here to be this nice, pretty girl who is boring and does nothing,” says Tori in her CBS interview. “I came to strategize, came to play, cut throats, crush dreams, win” (watch below).

Tori is used to people pre-judging her based on her appearance. She describes how when people meet her, they tend to say something along the lines of, “I thought you were gonna be a mean girl or stuck up, but then I got to know you and you’re actually super weird.” She notes that she is indeed weird, having written a sci-fi novella, participated in marching band and having a love for “Harry Potter” — to the extent that she has even played “Muggle Quidditch.”

Tori comes into this game as a superfan. One of her family traditions is sitting down on Christmas Day to watch an entire season of “Survivor.” “Of course, Jesus is first, but ‘Survivor’ and Jeff are close seconds,” she quips. Tori will use that knowledge of the game in addition to her training in therapy to form bonds. “As a therapist, I’ve spent six-plus years in school being trained with how to get someone to trust me, so I want to be people’s therapist on the island,” she reveals.

In her CBS bio, Tori describes how she hopes to play the game like “Survivor: One World” winner Kim Spradlin. As she discusses, not only was Kim a beast in challenges but she formed genuine connections with her tribemates and didn’t play the game maliciously. Tori is hoping to use her studies in human behavior to pull off a similar strategy on her own season. Get to know all 18 contestants.

