‘Survivor 42’ tribes: Which castaways will start out on Ika, Taku and Vati?

Just like last year, the 18 all-new cast members of “Survivor 42” will start out the game on three different tribes. There will initially be six people per group, but as the numbers begin to dwindle things will be shaken up and the three tribes will likely merge into two, and then eventually one. Once again, the reality TV show features a wide range of diverse cast members from all walks of life. Whomever outwits, outplays and outlasts all of the others will be rewarded with a cool $1 million check at the end of the season. Scroll down to see which castaways are on each of the “Survivor 42” tribes: Ika, Taku and Vati.
The 42nd season of “Survivor” filmed last summer on the islands of Fiji with Jeff Probst returning as host. It will debut with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 on CBS. This cycle is not to be confused with “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water,” which is currently airing Down Under with American legend Sandra Diaz-Twine as one of the players.
IKA TRIBE
Rocksroy Bailey
Age: 44
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Tori Meehan
Age: 25
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
Occupation: Therapist
Romeo Escobar
Age: 37
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach
Swati Goel
Age: 19
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Ivy league student
Zach Wurtenberger
Age: 22
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.
Occupation: Student
Drea Wheeler
Age: 35
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Fitness consultant
TAKU TRIBE
Jonathan Young
Age: 29
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co. owner
Maryanne Oketch
Age: 24
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario
Occupation: Seminary student
Omar Zaheer
Age: 31
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian
Lindsay Dolashewich
Age: 31
Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian
Jackson Fox
Age: 48
Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Healthcare worker
Marya Sherron
Age: 47
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
VATI TRIBE
Chanelle Howell
Age: 29
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Daniel Strunk
Age: 30
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk
Jenny Kim
Age: 43
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Creative director
Hai Giang
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: Data scientist
Lydia Meredith
Age: 22
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress
Mike Turner
Age: 58
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.
Occupation: Retired firefighter