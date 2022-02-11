‘Survivor 42’ tribes: Which castaways will start out on Ika, Taku and Vati?

Just like last year, the 18 all-new cast members of “Survivor 42” will start out the game on three different tribes. There will initially be six people per group, but as the numbers begin to dwindle things will be shaken up and the three tribes will likely merge into two, and then eventually one. Once again, the reality TV show features a wide range of diverse cast members from all walks of life. Whomever outwits, outplays and outlasts all of the others will be rewarded with a cool $1 million check at the end of the season. Scroll down to see which castaways are on each of the “Survivor 42” tribes: Ika, Taku and Vati.

The 42nd season of “Survivor” filmed last summer on the islands of Fiji with Jeff Probst returning as host. It will debut with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 on CBS. This cycle is not to be confused with “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water,” which is currently airing Down Under with American legend Sandra Diaz-Twine as one of the players.

survivor 42 tribes ika

IKA TRIBE

Rocksroy Bailey
Age: 44
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Tori Meehan
Age: 25
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
Occupation: Therapist

Romeo Escobar
Age: 37
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach

Swati Goel
Age: 19
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Ivy league student

Zach Wurtenberger
Age: 22
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.
Occupation: Student

Drea Wheeler
Age: 35
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Fitness consultant

survivor 42 tribes taku

TAKU TRIBE

Jonathan Young
Age: 29
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Maryanne Oketch
Age: 24
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario
Occupation: Seminary student

Omar Zaheer
Age: 31
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian

Lindsay Dolashewich
Age: 31
Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian

Jackson Fox
Age: 48
Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Healthcare worker

Marya Sherron
Age: 47
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

survivor 42 tribes vati

VATI TRIBE

Chanelle Howell
Age: 29
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Executive recruiter

Daniel Strunk
Age: 30
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk

Jenny Kim
Age: 43
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Creative director

Hai Giang
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: Data scientist

Lydia Meredith
Age: 22
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress

Mike Turner
Age: 58
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.
Occupation: Retired firefighter

