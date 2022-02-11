‘Survivor 42’ tribes: Which castaways will start out on Ika, Taku and Vati?

Just like last year, the 18 all-new cast members of “Survivor 42” will start out the game on three different tribes. There will initially be six people per group, but as the numbers begin to dwindle things will be shaken up and the three tribes will likely merge into two, and then eventually one. Once again, the reality TV show features a wide range of diverse cast members from all walks of life. Whomever outwits, outplays and outlasts all of the others will be rewarded with a cool $1 million check at the end of the season. Scroll down to see which castaways are on each of the “Survivor 42” tribes: Ika, Taku and Vati.

The 42nd season of “Survivor” filmed last summer on the islands of Fiji with Jeff Probst returning as host. It will debut with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 on CBS. This cycle is not to be confused with “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water,” which is currently airing Down Under with American legend Sandra Diaz-Twine as one of the players.

IKA TRIBE

Rocksroy Bailey

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Tori Meehan

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

Romeo Escobar

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

Swati Goel

Age: 19

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

Zach Wurtenberger

Age: 22

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student

Drea Wheeler

Age: 35

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

TAKU TRIBE

Jonathan Young

Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Maryanne Oketch

Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

Omar Zaheer

Age: 31

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

Lindsay Dolashewich

Age: 31

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

Jackson Fox

Age: 48

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

Marya Sherron

Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

VATI TRIBE

Chanelle Howell

Age: 29

Hometown: Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Daniel Strunk

Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

Jenny Kim

Age: 43

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

Hai Giang

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

Lydia Meredith

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

Mike Turner

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter