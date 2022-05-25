‘Survivor 42’ winner predictions: Maryanne Oketch leads finale racetrack odds, would become 2nd Black female champion

All season long, Gold Derby readers have been making their predictions about who they think will win “Survivor 42,” and things are looking good for Maryanne Oketch to take home the $1 million grand prize. The 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ontario leads our finale racetrack odds at 2/9, far ahead of our second place competitor, Lindsay Dolashewich, who trails at 23/2 odds. If our users are correct that Maryanne will prevail, she would become only the second Black female winner in the show’s 42-season history, following Vecepia Towery in Season 4.

Here are Gold Derby’s “Survivor 42” winner predictions ahead of the May 25 season finale on CBS.

1. Maryanne Oketch — 2/9 odds

2. Lindsay Dolashewich — 23/2 odds

3. Jonathan Young — 16/1 odds

4. Mike Turner — 22/1 odds

5. Romeo Escobar — 100/1 odds

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

Maryanne started out the game by fulling embracing her self-described “weirdness,” which included opening about about having a crush on Zach Wurtenberger, who had just been voted out. Maryanne reiterated that she didn’t want a showmance, but that if she and Zach had met up on a tribe swap and connected, then “after this is over” maybe they could have started dating. She confessed, “I have a 100% rejection rate with all the guys I’ve liked. I’ll focus on the game now, but a little part of me was like [shimmying dance].”

Pre-merge, Maryanne located one of the Beware Advantages which required her to say a silly phrase in front of the rest of the castaways in order to earn a hidden immunity idol. She ended up using her idol (as did Drea Wheeler) at a powerful tribal council in which racism and subconscious biases were openly discussed. Maryanne became vulnerable when she admitted that her “biggest fear” coming into “Survivor” was that she would “see some sort of injustice and I would sit down and do nothing.” She conceded that it wasn’t an injustice for two Black people, Chanelle Howell and Rocksroy Bailey, to be voted out back-to-back, “But if I let that pattern continue [and vote out Drea immediately after], that’s an injustice for me and my experience as a Black woman. Especially coming on ‘Survivor’ where millions of people can be watching, it feels like I have to do it, because who else will?”

Soon after using her idol, Maryanne found another one hidden in the jungle, which she promised not to tell a soul about. So far, she has stuck with her word. Since both Maryanne and Mike are the only members of the Top 5 still with hidden immunity idols in their pockets, they’re both theoretically guaranteed to make it into the Top 4.

Do you think our racetrack odds are correct that Maryanne will win “Survivor 42”? Or does Lindsay, Jonathan, Mike or Romeo have a better shot to earn the $1 million check? Sound off down in the comments section and make sure to tune into CBS’s three-hour “Survivor 42” finale on May 25 at 8/7c, hosted as always by Jeff Probst.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.