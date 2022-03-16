Majority of ‘Survivor 42’ fans agree Zach Wurtenberger deserved to be voted out [POLL RESULTS]

Zach Wurtenberger had the unlucky distinction of being the first person voted out of “Survivor 42,” which premiered last week on CBS. The 22-year-old student started the game as an eager superfan, making early alliances with most of his tribemates. After losing the Immunity Challenge for his tribe, though, he was targeted by some of those same tribemates and was ultimately voted out unanimously. As it turns out, “Survivor” fans mostly agree with the tribe’s decision.

In our recent poll, which asked fans to pick who they think should have gone home from the Ika tribe, Zach earned a whopping 51% of the vote. The next highest was Tori Meehan at 29%, having caused a stir by going off alone into the jungle, with many of her tribemates assuming she was hunting for Hidden Immunity Idols. Next up was Rocksroy Bailey at 13%, who was also a potential target after putting in a lack of effort in the challenge. Everyone else barely made a dent in the poll, with Romeo Escobar at 4%, Drea Wheeler at 2% and Swati Goel not even getting a single vote.

While it was not fun being the first one voted out, Zach is self-aware enough to know where it all went wrong. “The puzzle thing didn’t help,” he admits in his Entertainment Weekly exit interview. While he notes that Swati was also on the puzzle and unable to complete it just like him, she was savvy enough to place the blame on him.

He also knew that he had to play his Shot in the Dark at Tribal Council, which could have saved him but the odds were not in his favor. “I knew that we were not in a split vote situation here,” he adds in his Parade interview, asserting that it was either going to be him or Tori going home unanimously.

After Zach’s ouster and Jackson Fox‘s medical removal, only 16 people remain in the game. Who will be voted out next?

